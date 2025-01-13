World

Malala Yousafzai urges Muslim leaders to back gender apartheid legal push

13 January 2025 - 09:14 By Charlotte Greenfield
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai speaks during the "Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities" summit in Islamabad, Pakistan on January 12, 2025. REUTERS/Salahuddin
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai speaks during the "Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities" summit in Islamabad, Pakistan on January 12, 2025. REUTERS/Salahuddin
Image: SALAHUDDIN

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai urged Muslim leaders on Sunday to back efforts to make gender apartheid a crime under international law, and called on them to speak out against Afghanistan's Taliban over its treatment of women and girls.

At a summit on girls' education in Muslim communities attended by international leaders and scholars in her home country of Pakistan, Yousafzai said Muslim voices must lead the way against the policies of the Taliban, who have barred teenage girls from school and women from universities.

"In Afghanistan an entire generation of girls will be robbed of its future," she said in a speech in Islamabad. "As Muslim leaders, now is the time to raise your voice, use your power."

The Taliban say they respect women's rights in accordance with their interpretation of Afghan culture and Islamic law. Taliban administration spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Yousafzai's statements.

No foreign government has formally recognised the Taliban since it took over Afghanistan in 2021 and diplomats have said steps towards recognition require a change of course on women's rights.

Yousafzai survived being shot in the head when she was 15 in Pakistan by a gunman after campaigning against the Pakistani Taliban's moves to deny girls an education.

