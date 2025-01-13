World

Paris Hilton and other celebrities react to devastating Malibu wildfires

‘Seeing our home burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience’

13 January 2025 - 06:59
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Paris Hilton shared a video on social media showing her house burnt to the ground.
Image: Paris Hilton/Instagram

In a heart-wrenching social media post, Paris Hilton shared a video of the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that have torn through Malibu and other areas in Los Angeles, California.

The 43-year-old socialite and entrepreneur stood in front of the charred remains of her $8.4m (R161m) Malibu home, expressing her disbelief and grief over the destruction.

“I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable. When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock. I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces,” said Hilton.

The fire, which began in the Pacific Palisades area on January 7, rapidly spread to the western neighbourhoods of Malibu, destroying thousands of homes and structures.

According to California Fire, more than 20,000 acres have burned, the fire is only 11% contained.

Hilton and her family were watching the news when they learned of the fire.

“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” said Hilton

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”

In a video shared on Instagram, Hilton walked through the entrance of the home, one of the few structures that remained standing. The rest of the house was reduced to ash and rubble.

The property, which Hilton purchased in 2021 with her husband Carter Reum, had three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a spacious living and dining area.

“This house wasn’t only a place to live. It was where we dreamed, laughed and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes is devastating beyond words,” Hilton said.

Paris Hilton on Instagram: "I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.💔🥺 When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces.😢💔 This house wasn’t just a place to live— It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words.💔 What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn’t just my story. So many people have lost everything. It’s not just walls and roofs—it’s the memories that made those houses homes. It’s the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives.😭 And yet, in this pain, I know I’m incredibly lucky. My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe.🥹 That’s the most important thing, and I’m holding onto that gratitude with everything I have. And beyond grateful to all the the fire fighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives to fight these fires.🥺🙏 To everyone who has sent love, prayers, and kindness—you’ve reminded me that even in the ashes, there is still beauty in this world.🥹 Thank you from the deepest part of my heart. ❤️ And to everyone going through this pain, please know you’re not alone. We’re in this together. We will rebuild, we will heal, and we will rise stronger than before. Let this be a reminder to hold your loved ones close. Cherish the moments. Life can change in an instant, and it’s the love we share that truly matters. I’m sending all my love to everyone who is hurting right now.🥺🙏"

Despite the immense personal loss, Hilton expressed gratitude for the safety of her loved ones.

“What breaks my heart more is knowing this isn’t only my story. So many people have lost everything. It’s not only walls and roofs. It’s the memories that made those houses homes. It’s the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives.

“And yet, in this pain, I know I’m incredibly lucky. My loved ones, my babies and my pets are safe. That’s the most important thing, and I’m holding onto that gratitude with everything I have,” she said.

Hilton praised the efforts of first responders and firefighters who have risked their lives battling the flames.

“To the brave firefighters and first responders risking their lives to protect us, you are true heroes. I am so grateful for your courage, dedication and the incredible sacrifices you’re making to save lives and fight this unimaginable battle. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Hilton said her team was working to provide support to those affected by the fires.

“My 11:11 Media Impact Team is reaching out to nonprofit organisations today to figure out how we can best support the communities impacted by the fires. We’re committed to offering help as soon as possible and making a meaningful difference for those who need it most,” she said.

Hilton’s also extended a message of unity and hope to everyone affected by the fires.

“To everyone going through this pain, please know you’re not alone. We’re in this together. We will rebuild, we will heal and we will rise stronger than before,” she said.



Several other celebrities have also shared their losses, with many losing their homes in the same area.

Tina Knowles, mother of Beyoncé, posted a video of the ocean view from her Malibu bungalow which was destroyed in the fire

.“This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu. It was my favourite place, my sanctuary, my sacred happy place. Now it is gone,” she wrote on Instagram.

Singer Jhené Aiko shared her heartbreak, revealing her home had “burned to the ground with all of things”, and said she and her family would be “starting from scratch.

Actor Mel Gibson, who was in Texas during the fire, shared his shock when he returned to Los Angeles and found his home had been destroyed.

“I’ve never seen a place so perfectly burnt,” Gibson said in an interview with NewsNation.

The fire has become the most destructive wildfire in the history of Los Angeles. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

