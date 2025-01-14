World

US justice dept releases report on Trump's bid to overturn 2020 election

14 January 2025 - 10:42 By Andrew Goudsward and Sarah N Lynch
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US president-elect Donald Trump.
US president-elect Donald Trump.
Image: ALLISON ROBBERT/REUTERS

US Special Counsel Jack Smith concluded that Donald Trump engaged in an "unprecedented criminal effort" to hold onto power after losing the 2020 election, but was thwarted in bringing the case to trial by the president-elect's November election victory, according to a report published on Tuesday.

The report details Smith's decision to bring a four-count indictment against Trump, accusing him of plotting to obstruct the collection and certification of votes following his 2020 defeat by Democratic President Joe Biden.

It concludes that the evidence would have been enough to convict Trump at trial, but his imminent return to the presidency, set for Janury 20, made that impossible.

Smith, who has come under relentless criticism from Trump, also defended his investigation and the prosecutors who worked on it.

"The claim from Mr Trump that my decisions as a prosecutor were influenced or directed by the Biden administration or other political actors is, in a word, laughable," Smith wrote in a letter detailing his report.

After the release, Trump, in a post on his Truth Social site, called Smith a "lamebrain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the election."

Trump avoids jail or punishment at hush money sentencing days before inauguration

Trump will be the first president to take office with a felony criminal conviction.
News
3 days ago

Much of the evidence cited in the report has been previously made public.

A second section of the report details Smith’s case accusing Trump of illegally retaining sensitive national security documents after leaving the White House in 2021.

The justice department has committed not to make that portion public while legal proceedings continue against two Trump associates charged in the case.

Smith, who left the justice department last week, dropped both cases against Trump after he won last year’s election, citing a longstanding justice department policy against prosecuting a sitting president. Neither reached a trial.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges. Regularly assailing Smith as "deranged", Trump depicted the cases as politically motivated attempts to damage his campaign and political movement.

Trump and his two former co-defendants in the classified documents case sought to block the release of the report, days before Trump is set to return to office on January 20. Courts rebuffed their demands to prevent its publication altogether.

US district judge Aileen Cannon, who presided over the documents case, has ordered the justice department for now to halt plans to allow certain senior members of Congress to privately review the documents section of the report.

Trump to be sentenced in hush money case, days before his inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for his criminal conviction stemming from hush money paid to a porn star, a case ...
News
4 days ago

Prosecutors gave a detailed view of their case against Trump in previous court filings. A congressional panel in 2022 published its own 700-page account of Trump’s actions following the 2020 election.

Both investigations concluded that Trump spread false claims of widespread voter fraud following the 2020 election and pressured state lawmakers not to certify the vote, and ultimately, also sought to use fraudulent groups of electors pledged to vote for Trump, in states actually won by Biden, in a bid to stop Congress from certifying Biden's win.

The effort culminated in the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed Congress in a failed attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the vote.

Smith's case faced legal hurdles even before Trump's election win. It was paused for months while Trump pressed his claim that he could not be prosecuted for official actions taken as president.

The Supreme Court's conservative majority largely sided with him, granting former presidents broad immunity from criminal prosecution.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Africa ‘must brace for Trump trade risks’

South Africa and the continent should develop solutions to prepare for president-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House and prevent potential ...
Business Times
2 days ago

US to announce new weapons package for Ukraine as defence leaders prepare to meet in Germany

The US is expected to announce $500m (R9.44bn) in military aid for Ukraine on Thursday at a final gathering of President Joe Biden's weapons ...
News
5 days ago

Trump will not rule out force to take Panama Canal, Greenland

Still two weeks away from taking office, Trump has begun outlining an aggressive foreign policy with little regard to diplomatic considerations or ...
News
6 days ago

Meta shelves fact-checking in policy reversal ahead of Trump administration

Meta has been working on the shift away from fact-checking for more than a year, a source familiar with the discussions said.
News
6 days ago

Italy 'in talks' over $1.5bn SpaceX security services deal: Bloomberg

Italy is in advanced talks with Elon Musk's SpaceX over a €1.5bn (R28.96bn) deal for the company to provide secure telecommunications to the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  2. ‘I felt privileged to be able to stand’ — former Miss SA Kerishnie Naicker ... South Africa
  3. Matric 2024 | St Mary's DSG excels with two pupils getting 9 distinctions each South Africa
  4. Mkhwanazi denies allegations of protecting ‘drug dealing’ prison official from ... South Africa
  5. Two special-needs matric pupils among top achievers South Africa

Latest Videos

'Abducted' Uganda opposition figure reappears in court | REUTERS
Powerful earthquake kills dozens in Tibet, rattles Nepal | REUTERS