At least two people were killed at a school in northern Slovakia after a student attacked people with a knife, emergency services said on Thursday.
Slovak emergency services spokesperson Danka Capakova told Reuters that several crews had been dispatched to a high school in Spisska Stara Ves at midday GMT.
"At least two people are dead and one injured," she said.
Police said in a post on Facebook that an 18-year-old student attacked a teacher and two classmates. They said the suspect had been detained.
Several emergency medical crews were at the scene, broadcaster TA3 reported.
The number of people injured was not yet known, TA3 said.
At least two killed in Slovak school attack, emergency services say
Image: 123RF
