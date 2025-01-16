World

Trump's return threatens freedoms, says Human Rights Watch chief

16 January 2025 - 16:13 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US president-elect Donald Trump. File photo.
US president-elect Donald Trump. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

US president-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House next week threatens freedoms at home and abroad, the head of Human Rights Watch said on Thursday, warning that his second term could be more damaging than his first.

The remarks from Tirana Hassan, the executive director of the New York-based independent rights group come as it launches its World Report reviewing rights practices in over 100 states.

"The Trump administration's first term showed us what they're capable of and particularly showed their lack of commitment to human rights," Hassan told Reuters ahead of the annual report launch.

"But Project 2025 and the statements that we've heard from the (incoming) President have already begun to demonstrate that there will be an all-out assault essentially on migrant rights," she said, referring to a set of conservative policy proposals and plans to launch a mass deportation operation for immigrants.

Hassan, an Australian lawyer who has represented asylum seekers, added that the tone set by Trump's administration could embolden autocrats around the world to pass repressive policies.

Trump's team did not immediately respond to a request to comment on her remarks.

Biden takes aim at 'tech industrial complex', echoing Eisenhower

US President Joe Biden warned on Wednesday in his farewell address that an American oligarchy is taking shape among a few tech billionaires who have ...
News
5 hours ago

Hassan also criticised outgoing President Joe Biden's policies for providing arms to Israel in the Gaza war despite what she called clear evidence they were being used to commit atrocities. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was announced on Wednesday.

"2024 was not a proud moment for the outgoing administration," she told Reuters, saying its failure to protect civilians in Gaza and provision of arms was a "blight" on Biden's legacy.

Israel denies committing atrocities in Gaza. Last month HRW said Israel had committed an act of genocide by depriving Gaza of water, an accusation Israel rejects.

Thursday's 546-page HRW report said that conflicts and humanitarian crises had exposed the fraying of international protections over the past year in places such as Sudan, Ukraine and Haiti.

In 2024 some authoritarians such as Russia's President Vladimir Putin and leaders across Africa's Sahel have tightened their grip on power, it said, but elsewhere there was resistance to such trends such as in South Korea.

"It just shows that it is possible to stand up when there is an all-out assault on human rights," said Hassan.

READ MORE:

TikTok prepares to shut down app in US on Sunday, sources say

TikTok plans to shut US operations of its social media app used by 170-million Americans on Sunday, when a federal ban is set to take effect, barring ...
News
5 hours ago

Biden says Gaza deal based on his framework while Trump claims credit

President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump both claimed credit on Wednesday for a Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal that was months in the ...
News
7 hours ago

EXPLAINED | Why does Trump want Greenland and could he get it?

A 2023 survey showed that 25 of 34 minerals deemed ‘critical raw materials’ by the European Commission were found in Greenland
World
1 day ago

US justice dept releases report on Trump's bid to overturn 2020 election

US Special Counsel Jack Smith concluded that Donald Trump engaged in an "unprecedented criminal effort" to hold onto power after losing the 2020 ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Matric 2024 | Basic education deputy minister clarifies '30% pass mark' South Africa
  2. STILFONTEIN IN NUMBERS | Only 26 of almost 2,000 zama zamas are South African South Africa
  3. Matric 2024 | How remote Limpopo school obtained a 92.1% pass rate South Africa
  4. '28s gang boss hitman' allegedly beaten to death during Pollsmoor prison raid South Africa
  5. No sign of life at Stilfontein shaft as rescue operation winds down South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel strikes Gaza after ceasefire accord, and more - Five stories you need to ...
Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...