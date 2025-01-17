World

Biden says Netanyahu should accommodate 'legitimate concerns' of Palestinians

17 January 2025 - 10:10 By Kanishka Singh
Netanyahu says Israel must have security control over all land west of the Jordan River, which would preclude a sovereign Palestinian state.
Image: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein / File photo

 

 

Outgoing Democratic US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "has to find a way to accommodate the legitimate concerns" of Palestinians for the long term sustainability of Israel.

"And the idea that Israel is going to be able to sustain itself for the long term without accommodating the Palestinian question ... It's not going to happen," Biden, who hands over to Republican President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, said in an interview on MSNBC.

"And I kept reminding my friend, and he is a friend, although we don't agree a whole lot lately, Bibi Netanyahu, that he has to find a way to accommodate the legitimate concerns of a large group of people called Palestinians, who have no place to live independently."

Biden faced criticism from multiple human rights advocates for his military and diplomatic support for Israel during its military assault on Gaza that has killed tens of thousands and led to accusations of war crimes and genocide. Israel denies the accusations.

Biden has at times been critical of Netanyahu but maintained firm support for Washington's ally. Washington said on Thursday it expected a ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas to go into effect on Sunday.

Israel set to approve Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal, Netanyahu's office says

The Israeli cabinet will meet to give final approval to a deal with Palestinian militant group Hamas for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and release of ...
News
1 hour ago

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed over 46,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry, while displacing nearly its entire population and causing a hunger crisis.

The United States has for decades backed a two-state solution between the Israelis and the Palestinians that would create a state for Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza alongside Israel.

Netanyahu says Israel must have security control over all land west of the Jordan River, which would preclude a sovereign Palestinian state.

The International Court of Justice says Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and settlements there are illegal.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Death toll in Israeli strikes on Gaza rises to 77 since ceasefire: residents

Israel airstrikes killed at least 77 people in Gaza overnight on Thursday, residents and authorities in the enclave said, hours after a ceasefire and ...
News
18 hours ago

What are the main elements of the Gaza ceasefire deal?

Negotiators reached a deal on Wednesday for a ceasefire in the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas, an official briefed on the negotiations told ...
News
1 day ago

South Africa calls for lasting peace as it welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

South Africa has welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas after 15 months of a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of ...
Politics
1 day ago
