World

South Korea’s Yoon to attend impeachment trial for the first time

21 January 2025 - 07:01 By Joyce Lee and Jack Kim
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Yoon Kab-keun, centre, lawyer for impeached South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol, arrives at the constitutional court in Seoul on January 21 2025
Yoon Kab-keun, centre, lawyer for impeached South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol, arrives at the constitutional court in Seoul on January 21 2025
Image: hung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is due to attend a constitutional court hearing of his impeachment trial on Tuesday where the detained leader may get a chance to argue his case or answer questions over his short-lived bid to impose martial law.

Yoon has been incarcerated since last week under a separate criminal investigation into whether he led an insurrection by seeking to impose martial law in early December, which shocked the nation and was overturned within hours by parliament.

His lawyers said Yoon will appear on Tuesday at the constitutional court, which is reviewing an impeachment motion that accused him of violating his constitutional duty. The judges will decide whether to permanently remove him from office or reinstate him.

Seok Dong-hyeon, a lawyer advising Yoon, said the team will do their best to help the president “make necessary statements”.

Yoon may be given the opportunity to speak in court and may be questioned by a constitutional court justice, a court spokesperson said on Tuesday.

His decision to attend the impeachment hearing contrasts with his vigorous resistance to criminal proceedings against him where he has refused to answer summons by investigators or attend interrogation sessions.

Yoon's legal team has denied he masterminded an insurrection, a crime in South Korea punishable by life imprisonment or even technically by the death penalty.

South Korean investigators arrest impeached President Yoon in insurrection probe

South Korean authorities arrested impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday over insurrection allegations, with the embattled leader saying he ...
News
6 days ago

When oral arguments at the impeachment hearing began last week, lawyers for Yoon said the impeachment was a political attack against the president by opposition parties abusing their parliamentary majority, and it had nothing to do with safeguarding constitutional order.

The main opposition Democratic Party, joined by minority parties and 12 members of Yoon's People Power Party, voted with a two-thirds majority to impeach Yoon on December 14.

Security has been heightened at the constitutional court in central Seoul after a mob of angry Yoon supporters went on a rampage through the district court that issued a warrant to extend his detention early on Sunday.

Dozens of police buses were lined bumper-to-bumper on both sides of the street in front of the court to limit access into the premises hours before the 2pm ) scheduled start of the hearing.

Yoon was expected to be driven from the Seoul detention centre where he is being held by correctional service vehicles escorted by a presidential security service motorcade.

Reuters

READ MORE:

South Korea's parliament impeaches acting president Han, as Yoon goes on trial

South Korea's parliament impeached acting President Han Duck-soo on Friday over a short-lived martial law, plunging the country deeper into political ...
News
3 weeks ago

South Korea's Yoon willing to represent himself in legal proceedings, lawyer says

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol is willing to present his views himself during legal proceedings related to his short-lived ...
News
1 month ago

What do we know about investigations faced by South Korean President Yoon?

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, several cabinet ministers, military commanders and police officials face criminal investigations over the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mbenenge sent picture of penis to other court officials, says Mengo South Africa
  2. OR Tambo International airport needs 97.2-million litres of jet fuel for ... South Africa
  3. TikTok user under fire for force-feeding 'beer' to a fish South Africa
  4. Renowned actress's son accused of 'raping' girlfriend released on R1,000 bail South Africa
  5. Gogo Maweni appears in court for assault South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 21 January 2025
Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge | 21 January ...