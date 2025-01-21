Trump launches sweeping border crackdown, mass deportation push

Denia Mendez, a Honduran sitting in the courtyard at a migrant shelter in Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass in Texas, opened her email inbox 30 minutes after Trump became president. She stared at an email for several minutes, reading it again and again, before her eyes welled up.
“They cancelled my appointment,” she said.
Several other migrants, who minutes before were laughing as they fed potato chips to pigeons, huddled around her phone, their faces grave.
Mendez's 15-year-old daughter Sofia kept trying to get into the CBP One app.
“They're not going to let you into the app,” her mother told her.
In his order focused on birthright citizenship, Trump called on US agencies to refuse to recognise the citizenship of US-born children without at least one US citizen or permanent resident parent, applying the restrictions in 30 days.
His order prompted the swift filing of a lawsuit in federal court in New Hampshire by the ACLU and other groups, who argued his order violated the right for anyone born in the US to be considered a citizen enshrined in the citizenship clause of the US constitution's 14th amendment.
“Denying citizenship to US-born children is not only unconstitutional, it’s also a reckless and ruthless repudiation of American values,” said Anthony Romero, the ACLU's executive director.
In other orders, Trump suspended US refugee resettlement for at least three months and ordered a review of security to see if travellers from some nations should be subject to a travel ban.
The Republican president rolled back existing guidance for US immigration and customs enforcement officers that prioritised serious criminals and broadened the scope of their enforcement, including targeting migrants with final deportation orders, a move that could help ramp up removals.
The nascent Trump administration took steps to gain control of the US justice department immigration courts, firing four top immigration court officials, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Trump also kicked off a process to designate criminal cartels as foreign terrorist organisations and to use a 1798 law known as the Alien Enemies Act against foreign gang members.
Reuters
Trump launches sweeping border crackdown, mass deportation push
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez / File photo
President Donald Trump on Monday kicked off his sweeping immigration crackdown, tasking the US military with aiding border security, issuing a broad ban on asylum and taking steps to restrict citizenship for children born on US soil.
Declaring illegal immigration a national emergency, Trump ordered the Pentagon to provide support for border wall construction, detention space and migrant transportation, and empowered the secretary of defence to send troops to the border as needed.
Trump called for his administration to reinstate his “remain in Mexico” programme, which forced non-Mexican migrants to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their US cases.
Shortly after the inauguration, US border authorities said they had shut down outgoing president Joe Biden's CBP One entry programme, which had allowed hundreds of thousands of migrants to enter the US legally by scheduling an appointment on an app. Existing appointments were cancelled, leaving migrants stunned and unsure of what to do.
Trump, a Republican, recaptured the White House after promising to intensify border security and deport record numbers of migrants. Trump criticised Biden for high levels of illegal immigration during the Democrat's presidency, but as Biden toughened his policies last year and Mexico stepped up enforcement, the number of migrants caught crossing illegally fell dramatically.
Republicans said large-scale deportations are necessary after millions of immigrants crossed illegally during Biden's presidency. There were roughly 11-million immigrants in the US illegally or with a temporary status at the start of 2022, according to a US government estimate, a figure some analysts today place at 13-million to 14-million.
Trump will not rule out force to take Panama Canal, Greenland
“As commander-in-chief, I have no higher responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions, and that is exactly what I am going to do,” Trump said in his inaugural address.
Trump's critics and immigrant advocates said mass deportations could disrupt businesses, split families and cost US taxpayers billions.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a federal court filing on Monday that Trump's decision to end the CBP One programme removed the only avenue to asylum at the US-Mexico border, an opening salvo by the civil rights group to fight Trump's agenda in court.
Americans have grown less welcoming towards immigrants without legal status since Trump's first presidency, but remain wary of harsh measures such as using detention camps, a Reuters/Ipsos poll in December found.
In several Mexican border cities, migrants saw their appointments on Biden's CBP One app cancelled soon after Trump took office. About 280,000 people had been logging into the app daily to secure an appointment as of January 7.
Migrants waiting in Ciudad Juarez scrambled to find short-term rentals, buy bus tickets and call family members back home.
Daynna del Valle, a 40-year-old Venezuelan, spent eight months in Mexico waiting for an appointment that would have arrived on Tuesday. In that time, she worked at a nail salon but earned so little that she barely managed to send money back to her mother in Colombia, a cancer survivor who needed medical treatment for her blood pressure.
“I'm lost,” she said.
“I don't know what to do, where to go.”
Trump promises harsh immigration limits on eve of inauguration
Denia Mendez, a Honduran sitting in the courtyard at a migrant shelter in Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass in Texas, opened her email inbox 30 minutes after Trump became president. She stared at an email for several minutes, reading it again and again, before her eyes welled up.
“They cancelled my appointment,” she said.
Several other migrants, who minutes before were laughing as they fed potato chips to pigeons, huddled around her phone, their faces grave.
Mendez's 15-year-old daughter Sofia kept trying to get into the CBP One app.
“They're not going to let you into the app,” her mother told her.
In his order focused on birthright citizenship, Trump called on US agencies to refuse to recognise the citizenship of US-born children without at least one US citizen or permanent resident parent, applying the restrictions in 30 days.
His order prompted the swift filing of a lawsuit in federal court in New Hampshire by the ACLU and other groups, who argued his order violated the right for anyone born in the US to be considered a citizen enshrined in the citizenship clause of the US constitution's 14th amendment.
“Denying citizenship to US-born children is not only unconstitutional, it’s also a reckless and ruthless repudiation of American values,” said Anthony Romero, the ACLU's executive director.
In other orders, Trump suspended US refugee resettlement for at least three months and ordered a review of security to see if travellers from some nations should be subject to a travel ban.
The Republican president rolled back existing guidance for US immigration and customs enforcement officers that prioritised serious criminals and broadened the scope of their enforcement, including targeting migrants with final deportation orders, a move that could help ramp up removals.
The nascent Trump administration took steps to gain control of the US justice department immigration courts, firing four top immigration court officials, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Trump also kicked off a process to designate criminal cartels as foreign terrorist organisations and to use a 1798 law known as the Alien Enemies Act against foreign gang members.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Trump pardons nearly all charged with January 6 US Capitol riot
Ramaphosa to skip Trump’s inauguration as per tradition
Elon Musk’s son ‘Little X’ steals the show at Trump pre-inaugural rally
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos