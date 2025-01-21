World

UK teenager admits to ‘unspeakable’ murders of three girls in Southport

21 January 2025 - 12:22 By Michael Holden and Sam Tobin and Elizabeth Piper and Andrew MacAskill
Police officers stand guard as a prison van believed to contain suspect Axel Rudakubana arrives under escort at Liverpool Crown Court in Britain on January 20 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble

A British teenager on Monday unexpectedly pleaded guilty to murdering three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event last July, an atrocity that triggered days of nationwide rioting.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, surprised the judge, prosecutors and police by admitting he had carried out the killings in the northern English town of Southport, making the trial that was about to start at Liverpool Crown Court unnecessary.

He also pleaded guilty to 10 charges of attempted murder relating to the attack, and to producing the deadly poison ricin and possessing an Al-Qaeda training manual.

After his conviction, British media reported Rudakubana had previously tried to attack former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled for carrying a knife. They said he had been referred to a counter-radicalisation scheme, but no action had been taken.

“It is clear this was a young man with a sickening and sustained interest in death and violence,” said Ursula Doyle from the Crown Prosecution Service.

“He has shown no signs of remorse.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the case was “a moment of trauma for the nation when there are grave questions to answer as to how the state failed in its ultimate duty to protect the young girls”.

Rudakubana, who was 17 at the time of the incident, initially refused to speak when asked to confirm his name, as he had at all previous hearings, which meant “not guilty” pleas had been entered on his behalf in December.

However, after consulting with his lawyer, he admitted to murdering Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, who were at the summer vacation event.

Doyle said he had carried out a “meticulously planned rampage” while innocent children enjoyed a carefree dance workshop and made friendship bracelets.

Judge Julian Goose said he would sentence Rudakubana on Thursday and a life sentence was inevitable.

ANTI-IMMIGRANT RIOTS SPARKED ACROSS BRITAIN

Rudakubana, who was born in Britain, was arrested shortly after the attack in the quiet seaside town north of Liverpool. Despite finding the Al-Qaeda manual, police had said the incident was not being treated as terrorism-related, and his motive remains unknown.

In the wake of the murders, large disturbances broke out in Southport after false reports spread on social media that the suspect was a radical Islamist migrant.

The unrest spread across Britain with attacks on mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers. Starmer blamed far-right thuggery and more than 1,500 people were arrested.

The Guardian newspaper reported that Rudakubana, the son of devout Christians who had moved to Britain from Rwanda, had been referred three times to Prevent, a government scheme that aims to counter radicalisation.

It said there had been concerns he was looking at online material about US school massacres and past terrorist attacks. However, he was not judged to be a terrorism risk, the paper said.

There was no immediate comment from Britain's interior ministry.

Reuters

