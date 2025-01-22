German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, tipped to become chancellor in next month's election, said on Tuesday US President Donald Trump could prove an interesting partner for Europe provided the region had a strong common negotiating position.
“He is a dealmaker, so let's think about what we can offer,” Merz said in a discussion at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting a day after Trump's inauguration.
“For example, if we have to take military equipment from the US, why don't we combine our purchases on the European level?” said the chancellor candidate for the conservatives, speaking in fluent English.
Merz could run up against opposition, however, from Europe's other major power France, which has a large defence industry and has often complained when other EU members have opted to buy US weapons when there are French or European alternatives.
"[Trump] will be an interesting partner for us provided we are on the European side knowing what we want in common,” said Merz, who like Trump has considerable private sector experience in addition to his political career.
Asked about his policy proposals for ending the war in Ukraine, Merz said he was convinced the war could have been over already had the West supported Kyiv against Russia's full-scale invasion more decisively.
When he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later on Tuesday, Merz said he would tell him he could rely on Germany — even if it was unclear what the new US administration would do in this critical phase.
Reuters
German chancellor hopeful: Europe must consider what to offer Trump
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman
