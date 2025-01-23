South Korea investigators ask prosecutors to indict Yoon for insurrection, abuse of power

The CIO has said Yoon's detention is due to end on about January 28, but they expect prosecutors to ask the court to extend it for another 10 days before they formally charge Yoon.
The Supreme Prosecutors' Office declined to comment.
Prosecutors have already charged Yoon's defence minister at the time, Kim Yong-hyun, with insurrection. Chiefs of the capital defence command, the defence counterintelligence command and the Seoul police and national police commissioner are also among the officials indicted so far.
Since his arrest on January 15 — the first-ever for a sitting South Korean president — Yoon has refused to speak to CIO investigators and defied their summons.
Lee Jae-seung, deputy chief of the CIO, said it would be more “efficient” for the prosecutors to take over the investigation before indicting Yoon, citing the president's refusal to co-operate.
“Despite that the suspect is under serious allegations that he was ringleader of an insurrection, he continues to be unco-operative to this day, not responding to the criminal justice proceedings and refusing our questioning itself,” Lee told a briefing.
He said investigators had obtained testimonies from several military officials on Yoon allegedly trying to arrest politicians and mentioning a second martial law order. Yoon and his lawyers denied these allegations.
Yoon, a top prosecutor before becoming president, now finds his criminal case in the hands of prosecutors from that same world, though how close their ties are is unclear.
Yoon's lawyers have repeatedly said the CIO has no authority to handle his case as the law stipulates a wide-ranging list of high-ranking officials and violations it can investigate, but has no mention of insurrection.
They also said any criminal investigation should be conducted after the Constitutional Court decides whether to remove Yoon from office in its separate trial on his impeachment.
The lawyers reiterated the position on Thursday to say they will hold the CIO accountable for what they called its illegal investigation, while asking prosecutors taking over the case to comply with the law.
In comments on Tuesday to the Constitutional Court, Yoon denied ordering troops to drag legislators out of parliament or asking the finance minister to prepare a budget for an emergency legislative body.
Insurrection, the crime Yoon may be charged with, is one of the few that a South Korean president does not have immunity from and is technically punishable by death. South Korea, however, has not executed anyone in nearly 30 years.
Yoon arrived at another Constitutional Court hearing in his impeachment trial on Thursday afternoon.
Former defence minister Kim is also expected to be called as a witness.
Reuters
