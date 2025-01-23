World

WATCH | Two killed in German park in stabbing attack; Afghan suspect arrested

23 January 2025 - 10:50 By Rachel More and Riham Alkousaa
German police secure a park in Aschaffenburg where two people were killed in a knife attack on Wednesday.
Image: REUTERS/Heiko Becker

A 28-year-old man from Afghanistan was arrested after a knife attack on Wednesday in a park in the German city of Aschaffenburg in which two people were killed, including a toddler, police and the state health minister said.

The suspect deliberately attacked a kindergarten group in the park with a kitchen knife, Bavarian interior minister Joachim Herrmann said.

A 41-year old passer-by, a German man, and a two-year old boy of Moroccan descent were fatally injured, while a Syrian two-year old girl was injured, he said.

The suspect was detained at the scene in Schoental park, an English-style garden in the city, where the attack took place on Wednesday morning.

Three other people were also wounded, including a 61-year-old man, a child and a teacher, Bavarian health minister Judith Gerlach said.

The suspect, who had a history of violent behaviour, was undergoing psychiatric treatment. He had had his asylum process closed and said he would voluntarily leave Germany in December, but had not left and remained under treatment, Herrmann said.

The stabbings add to a string of violent attacks in Germany that have raised concerns over security and migration ahead of parliamentary elections on February 23.

“An initial search of his accommodation in the asylum shelter did not reveal any signs of radical Islamist tendencies but only medications consistent with his psychiatric treatment,” Hermann added.

Police said there was no indication there might be further suspects involved in the incident.

On December 20, six people were killed and about 200 hurt when a Saudi doctor rammed a car into people strolling at a Christmas market in the city of Magdeburg.

Reuters

