World

Kremlin says Putin is ready to talk to Trump and is waiting for word from Washington

Spokesperson says ball is in US court on nuclear arms talks

24 January 2025 - 13:54 By Reuters
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28 2019. File Photo
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to hold a phone discussion with US President Donald Trump, and Moscow is waiting for word from Washington DC that it is also ready, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Trump said on Thursday he wanted to meet Putin as soon as possible to secure an end to the war with Ukraine, and expressed his desire to work towards cutting nuclear arms, something the Kremlin said Putin had also made clear he wanted.

When asked if Putin and Trump would use this weekend for their first phone call since Trump's inauguration — an essential precursor before a face-to-face meeting for deeper talks — Peskov said: “Putin is ready. We are waiting for signals (from Washington). Everyone is ready. It is difficult to read the coffee grounds here. As soon as there is something, if there is something, we will inform you.”

Trump, who on Thursday was addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos via video link, said he wanted to work towards cutting nuclear arms, adding he thought Russia and China might support reducing their own weapons capabilities.

“We'd like to see denuclearisation, and I will tell you President Putin really liked the idea of cutting way back on nuclear. I think the rest of the world, we would have got them to follow, and China would have come along too,” Trump said.

Peskov said Putin had made it clear he wanted to resume nuclear disarmament negotiations as soon as possible, but said such talks would need to be wider than in the past to cover other countries' nuclear arsenals, including those of France and Britain.

