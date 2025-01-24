World

WATCH | Self-flying cargo drone to deliver aid to remote African areas

24 January 2025 - 08:30 By Reuters
With its ability to reach even the toughest of terrains, a new version of the ‘Windracers Ultra’ self-flying cargo drone has been chosen for missions delivering humanitarian aid in central Africa.

