World

Trump fires 17 independent inspectors-general at federal agencies, source says

25 January 2025 - 09:54 By Nandita Bose and Chandni Shah
US President Donald Trump may have violated federal law by firing 17 independent watchdogs at multiple government agencies on Friday. File photo.
Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump fired 17 independent watchdogs at multiple government agencies on Friday, a person with knowledge of the matter said, eliminating a critical oversight component and clearing the way to replace them with loyalists.

The inspectors-general at agencies including the departments of state, defence and transportation were notified by emails from the White House personnel director that they had been terminated immediately, the source said on condition of anonymity.

The dismissals appeared to violate federal law, which requires the president to give both houses of Congress reasons for the dismissals 30 days in advance.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An inspector-general is an independent position that conducts audits and investigations into allegations of waste, fraud and abuse of power.

Agencies are pressing ahead with orders from Trump, who returned to the presidency on Monday, to reshape the federal bureaucracy by scrapping diversity programmes, rescinding job offers and sidelining more than 150 national security and foreign policy officials.

Friday's purge spared the department of justice inspector-general, Michael Horowitz, according to the New York Times. The Washington Post, which was first to report the dismissals, said most were appointees from Trump's 2017-2021 first term.

Many politically appointed leaders of agencies and departments come and go with each administration, but an inspector-general can serve under multiple presidents.

During his first term, Trump fired five inspectors-general in less than two months in 2020. This included the state department, whose inspector-general had played a role in the president's impeachment proceedings.

Last year, Trump's predecessor Joe Biden fired the inspector-general of the US Railroad Retirement Board, after an investigation found the official had created a hostile work environment. In 2022, Congress strengthened protections for inspectors-general, making it harder to replace them with hand-picked officials and requiring additional explanations from a president for their removal.

Reuters

