Turkey has arrested 15 people as part of an investigation into a fire that killed 78 people and injured dozens at a ski resort in the Bolu mountains earlier this week, state media reported on Sunday.
The tragedy has sparked calls for accountability and reform, and independent experts have said the Grand Kartal Hotel, at the Kartalkaya ski resort in western Turkey, lacked basic fire safety measures.
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey's judiciary was working to punish all those responsible for the incident. The hotel's management has pledged full co-operation.
On Sunday, Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency said the hotel's owner, manager, director and 12 others were arrested as part of the probe. It said judicial proceedings continued for the deputy mayor of the Bolu province and the head of the local fire department, while six others were released under certain conditions.
The blaze started in the restaurant floor of the 12-storey building, which had 238 registered guests, at about 3.30am (00.30 GMT) on Tuesday. It forced panicked hotel guests to jump from windows in the middle of the night.
Reuters
Turkey arrests 15 over deadly fire at ski resort, state media says
Image: Murad Sezer/Reuters
Turkey has arrested 15 people as part of an investigation into a fire that killed 78 people and injured dozens at a ski resort in the Bolu mountains earlier this week, state media reported on Sunday.
The tragedy has sparked calls for accountability and reform, and independent experts have said the Grand Kartal Hotel, at the Kartalkaya ski resort in western Turkey, lacked basic fire safety measures.
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey's judiciary was working to punish all those responsible for the incident. The hotel's management has pledged full co-operation.
On Sunday, Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency said the hotel's owner, manager, director and 12 others were arrested as part of the probe. It said judicial proceedings continued for the deputy mayor of the Bolu province and the head of the local fire department, while six others were released under certain conditions.
The blaze started in the restaurant floor of the 12-storey building, which had 238 registered guests, at about 3.30am (00.30 GMT) on Tuesday. It forced panicked hotel guests to jump from windows in the middle of the night.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Israeli forces kill 3 people in south Lebanon as residents try to return, Lebanese ministry says
Tourist trampled to death by elephant in Kruger Park
Suspect arrested for drive-through shooting of pregnant KFC employee
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos