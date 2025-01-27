China bans livestock product imports from many countries on disease worries

China has prohibited imports of sheep, goat, poultry and even-toed ungulates from African, Asian and European countries due to outbreaks of livestock diseases such as sheep pox, goat pox and foot-and-mouth-disease.
The ban, which includes processed and unprocessed products, comes after the World Health Organisation released information about disease outbreaks in different countries, according to announcements by China's general administration of customs dated January 21.
The ban by the world's largest meat importer affects Ghana, Somalia, Qatar, Congo, Nigeria, Tanzania, Egypt, Bulgaria, East Timor and Eritrea.
China also said it has stopped imports of sheep, goat and related products from Palestine, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bangladesh due to sheep pox and goat pox outbreaks.
It also blocked the imports of even-toed ungulates and related products from Germany after an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, it said.
Reuters
