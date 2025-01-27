World

China bans livestock product imports from many countries on disease worries

27 January 2025 - 08:00 By Mei Mei Chu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The ban, which includes processed and unprocessed products, comes after the World Health Organisation released information about disease outbreaks in different countries. File photo.
The ban, which includes processed and unprocessed products, comes after the World Health Organisation released information about disease outbreaks in different countries. File photo.
Image: 123RF / ANDOR BUJDOSO

China has prohibited imports of sheep, goat, poultry and even-toed ungulates from African, Asian and European countries due to outbreaks of livestock diseases such as sheep pox, goat pox and foot-and-mouth-disease.

The ban, which includes processed and unprocessed products, comes after the World Health Organisation released information about disease outbreaks in different countries, according to announcements by China's general administration of customs dated January 21.

The ban by the world's largest meat importer affects Ghana, Somalia, Qatar, Congo, Nigeria, Tanzania, Egypt, Bulgaria, East Timor and Eritrea.

China also said it has stopped imports of sheep, goat and related products from Palestine, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bangladesh due to sheep pox and goat pox outbreaks.

It also blocked the imports of even-toed ungulates and related products from Germany after an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, it said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Only KZN, Eastern Cape still have foot and mouth disease outbreaks

The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu- Natal are the only provinces with ongoing foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreaks, while all other FMD outbreaks have ...
News
1 month ago

Four provinces declared free of foot-and-mouth disease

The 2021 foot-and-mouth disease outbreak has been resolved in the North West, Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga, says the department of agriculture.
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man trampled to death by elephant in Kruger Park in bid to save grandchildren South Africa
  2. Court rules for changes to make SRD grant applications easier South Africa
  3. EXPLAINER | Why is eastern DR Congo's M23 conflict escalating? Africa
  4. Oshoek border closed after truck crashes into cars, port infrastructure South Africa
  5. Suspect in Durbanville 'knife attack' in which toddler injured under police ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Toyota Dakar Rally team return to Mzanzi
Congo rebels close in on Goma | REUTERS