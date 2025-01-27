World

Lukashenko pockets massive win in Belarus election scorned by the West

27 January 2025 - 08:15 By Lidia Kelly
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks at a press conference after casting his vote in the presidential election in Minsk on January 26 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko extended his 31-year rule with a massive win in a presidential election that Western governments have rejected as a sham, according to preliminary results on Monday.

“You can congratulate the Republic of Belarus, we have elected a president,” the head of the country's Central Election Commission of the Republic Igor Karpenko told a press conference early on Monday, according to Russian state media.

According to results published on the commission's Telegram account, Lukashenko took 86.8% of the vote in Sunday's election.

European politicians said the vote was neither free nor fair because independent media are banned in the former Soviet state, and all leading opposition figures have been sent to penal colonies or forced to flee abroad.

“The people of Belarus had no choice. It is a bitter day for all those who long for freedom and democracy,” German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock posted on X.

Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressed mock surprise that “only” 87.6% of the electorate appeared to have backed Lukashenko.

“Will the rest fit inside the prisons?” he wrote on X.

Asked about the jailing of his opponents, Lukashenko said they had “chosen” their fate.

“Some chose prison, some chose 'exile', as you say. We didn't kick anyone out of the country,” he told a rambling press conference on Sunday that lasted more than four hours and 20 minutes.

The close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier defended his jailing of dissidents and declared: “I don't give a damn about the West.”

Reuters

