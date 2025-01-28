World

Italian ship carrying migrants picked up offshore reaches Albania

28 January 2025 - 12:21 By Fatos Bytyci
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A migrant aboard the Italian navy ship Cassiopea carrying migrants as part of a deal with Italy to process thousands of asylum-seekers caught near Italian waters as it arrives in Shengjin, Albania, on January 28 2025.
A migrant aboard the Italian navy ship Cassiopea carrying migrants as part of a deal with Italy to process thousands of asylum-seekers caught near Italian waters as it arrives in Shengjin, Albania, on January 28 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Florion Goga

An Italian navy ship carrying 49 migrants picked up in international waters arrived in Albania on Tuesday amid a new attempt by Italy to push ahead with a legally contested plan to relocate migrants to the neighbouring country.

The navy ship Cassiopea with the migrants reached the Albanian port of Shengjin early on Tuesday, according to a Reuters witness. They will be identified at a facility there and then moved to a detention centre 20km away.

The navy did not provide details on the migrants.

The Italian government of Giorgia Meloni has built two reception centres in Albania, the first such deal by a EU nation to divert migrants to a non-EU country in a bid to limit sea arrivals to its territory.

However, the facilities have been empty since November last year after judges in Rome questioned the validity of the relocation plan and ordered the first two batches of migrants previously detained in Albania to be moved back to Italy.

The Italian navy ship Cassiopea carrying migrants arrives in Albania on January 28 2025.
The Italian navy ship Cassiopea carrying migrants arrives in Albania on January 28 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Florion Goga

The controversy surrounding the plan, which Meloni sees as a cornerstone of her government's aim to curb immigration, revolves around a ruling by the European Court of Justice last year which was not related to Italy.

The court said no nation of origin could be considered safe if even only a part of it was dangerous, undermining Rome's idea of deporting migrants to Albania who hailed from a selected list of “safe” countries with a view to swiftly repatriate them.

Ilaria Salis, a European Parliament deputy from a left-wing Italian party, on Monday criticised the Italian government for forcibly transferring “innocent people fleeing war and misery” despite violations of international law and human rights.

The European court is set to review Italy's plan in the coming weeks and clarify whether it is in compliance with EU law.

Reuters

MORE:

US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariffs, sanctions on hold

The US and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept ...
News
1 day ago

Trump launches sweeping border crackdown, mass deportation push

President Donald Trump on Monday kicked off his sweeping immigration crackdown, tasking the US military with aiding border security, issuing a broad ...
News
1 week ago

Baby girl born on African migrant boat off Spain's Canary Islands

A baby girl was born on a migrant dinghy en route to Spain's Canary Islands this week, Spain's rescue service said on Wednesday, publishing a ...
News
2 weeks ago

At least 27 die, dozens rescued as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia

Tunisia's coast guard has recovered the bodies of 27 African migrants after two boats they were attempting to cross the Mediterranean in sank off the ...
News
3 weeks ago

IN PICS | Europe's new migrant hotspot races to cope with surging deaths

Two years ago, forensic pathologist Modesto Martinez, 68, moved to the tiny Canary Island of El Hierro with an eye to retiring. Instead, he's been ...
News
1 month ago

Number of migrants reaching Spain’s Canary Islands breaks record

The seven islands off northwestern Africa's Atlantic coast are struggling to absorb the surge in irregular migrants arriving on crammed, open-topped ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

The Cape Town Met 2025: Glamour, stars, and couture unleashed
DeepSeek's AI should be 'wakeup call' for US tech, Trump says | REUTERS