World

Australian police foil antisemitic attack involving explosives

29 January 2025 - 12:27 By Alasdair Pal and Christine Chen
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The caravan containing explosives was discovered on January 19 in Dural, a suburb 36km northwest of the centre of Sydney, police said.
The caravan containing explosives was discovered on January 19 in Dural, a suburb 36km northwest of the centre of Sydney, police said.
Image: 123RF/ peopleimages12

Australian police said on Wednesday they foiled a planned antisemitic attack after discovering a caravan containing explosives, in an escalation of threats against the Jewish community that authorities called terrorism.

The caravan was discovered on January 19 in Dural, a suburb 36km northwest of the centre of Sydney, New South Wales deputy police commissioner David Hudson told a news conference.

“That caravan contained an amount of explosives and some indication that those explosives might be used in some form of antisemitic attack.”

The threat had been contained and there was no further threat to the Jewish community, he added.

Hudson said arrests had been made but did not disclose how many or what the charges were.

New South Wales premier Chris Minns said more than 100 officers were investigating the incident under a joint counter-terrorism operation involving state and federal police.

“This is the discovery of a potential mass casualty event. There is only one way of calling it out, and that is terrorism,” he said.

Australia has suffered a spate of antisemitic incidents in recent months, with attacks on synagogues, buildings and cars since the beginning of the Israel-Gaza war in late 2023.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, whose centre-left Labour Party faces re-election in polls that must be held by May, has been criticised by the opposition for the rise in antisemitic incidents.

The government said it has taken extra steps to protect the Jewish community, including more funding and a federal task force to investigate antisemitic incidents.

Reuters

MORE:

UK teen jailed for minimum of 52 years for 'harrowing' Southport girls' murders

A British teenager who killed three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event was jailed for at least 52 years on Thursday for an attack Prime ...
News
5 days ago

Sandton man accused of 'funding terrorism' to apply for bail on Friday

A Sandton man, Ziyadh Hoorzook, who is allegedly linked to terror financing, appeared in the Lichtenburg magistrate’s court on Monday.
News
3 weeks ago

Sandton man nabbed for 'funding terrorism'

Suspect linked to bitcoin payment for weapons and foreign funding deal to appear in court on Monday
News
3 weeks ago

Police positively identify driver of exploded Tesla Cybertruck as US army soldier

Officials on Thursday positively identified the person found dead inside the Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las ...
News
3 weeks ago

KAMOHELO CHAUKE | Gift of the Givers: Gifting terror in the Middle East?

South Africa, a country with a history of supporting peace and justice, must consider the implications of hosting an organisation that may be ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

Musa Khawula abandons bail
Lucky Lekgwathi and Katlego Mphela expect ‘young guns’ to shine in Soweto derby