Australian police said on Wednesday they foiled a planned antisemitic attack after discovering a caravan containing explosives, in an escalation of threats against the Jewish community that authorities called terrorism.
The caravan was discovered on January 19 in Dural, a suburb 36km northwest of the centre of Sydney, New South Wales deputy police commissioner David Hudson told a news conference.
“That caravan contained an amount of explosives and some indication that those explosives might be used in some form of antisemitic attack.”
The threat had been contained and there was no further threat to the Jewish community, he added.
Hudson said arrests had been made but did not disclose how many or what the charges were.
New South Wales premier Chris Minns said more than 100 officers were investigating the incident under a joint counter-terrorism operation involving state and federal police.
“This is the discovery of a potential mass casualty event. There is only one way of calling it out, and that is terrorism,” he said.
Australia has suffered a spate of antisemitic incidents in recent months, with attacks on synagogues, buildings and cars since the beginning of the Israel-Gaza war in late 2023.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, whose centre-left Labour Party faces re-election in polls that must be held by May, has been criticised by the opposition for the rise in antisemitic incidents.
The government said it has taken extra steps to protect the Jewish community, including more funding and a federal task force to investigate antisemitic incidents.
Reuters
Australian police foil antisemitic attack involving explosives
Image: 123RF/ peopleimages12
