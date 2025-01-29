World

Mexico power bill calls for public-private tie-ups, but under state control

29 January 2025 - 13:04 By Adriana Barrera
Backed by President Claudia Sheinbaum, the proposal is expected to be unveiled by the leftist leader on Wednesday, part of implementing legislation to energy reform passed by legislators last year. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A legislative proposal in Mexico backed by the government would allow public-private electricity generation projects, but only when the state holds a stake of at least 54%, according to a draft of the bill seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Backed by President Claudia Sheinbaum, the proposal is expected to be unveiled by the leftist leader on Wednesday, part of implementing legislation to an energy reform passed by legislators last year.

The bill would ensure state-owned power company Comision Federal de Electricidad, known as the CFE, supply at least 54% of electricity dispatched to the national grid, in line with the majority stake advocated by Sheinbaum's like-minded predecessor former president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Sheinbaum, who took office in October, has pledged continuity with Lopez Obrador's policy preferences, including his call for more state control over energy.

Both leaders argue national sovereignty requires the CFE to serve as the power sector's main driver and have described it as better able to provide services to the population compared with profit-maximising private companies.

World Bank president cautions against hasty reactions to Trump policies

"Donald Trump understands numbers, he understands leverage and advantage. You have to go to him and explain to him what you bring."
News
1 day ago

The text of the bill enshrines the CFE's role as system guarantor, while ordering the power system to operate under conditions that ensure reliability.

The proposal will be considered by Congress, where legislators from the coalition led by Sheinbaum's Morena party hold comfortable majorities in both chambers.

Some elements of the bill appear to go beyond Lopez Obrador's tight embrace of oil and gas and scepticism towards green power.

The draft bill stipulates the national power system should promote decarbonisation and the energy transition away from fossil fuels.

Sheinbaum, a trained physicist who for years studied energy engineering and climate change, has often said she favours more renewable energy though she has been vague on specifics.

The draft would also require self-supply permit holders to sell surplus power they generate only to the CFE and that permits and contracts already authorised under current law would remain valid until they expire.

Reuters

