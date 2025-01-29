Russia and Syria will hold further talks over Russian military bases in Syria, Russia's news agencies reported late on Tuesday, citing Russian deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov after his talks with Syrian officials.
"The issue requires additional negotiations," TASS news agency cited Bogdanov as telling journalists. Bogdanov is heading Russia's delegation to Damascus for the first time since Moscow's ally president Bashar al-Assad was toppled.
He said so far there have been no changes to the presence of Russian military bases in the country.
Russia, which granted Assad refuge and helped him militarily against rebel forces for years before his downfall, is hoping to retain its two bases in Syria, a naval facility in Tartous and the Hmeimim air base near the port city of Latakia.
Syria's new ruling administration said on Wednesday the two sides engaged in discussions on transitional justice mechanisms aimed at ensuring accountability and justice for the victims of the brutal war waged by Assad's regime.
The administration said Syria "stressed that restoring relations must address past mistakes, respect the will of the Syrian people and serve their interests."
Russia, Syria to hold further talks on Russian military bases in Syria, TASS reports
Image: EPA/SANA
Russia and Syria will hold further talks over Russian military bases in Syria, Russia's news agencies reported late on Tuesday, citing Russian deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov after his talks with Syrian officials.
"The issue requires additional negotiations," TASS news agency cited Bogdanov as telling journalists. Bogdanov is heading Russia's delegation to Damascus for the first time since Moscow's ally president Bashar al-Assad was toppled.
He said so far there have been no changes to the presence of Russian military bases in the country.
Russia, which granted Assad refuge and helped him militarily against rebel forces for years before his downfall, is hoping to retain its two bases in Syria, a naval facility in Tartous and the Hmeimim air base near the port city of Latakia.
Syria's new ruling administration said on Wednesday the two sides engaged in discussions on transitional justice mechanisms aimed at ensuring accountability and justice for the victims of the brutal war waged by Assad's regime.
The administration said Syria "stressed that restoring relations must address past mistakes, respect the will of the Syrian people and serve their interests."
READ MORE:
German, French foreign ministers meet Syria's new rulers in Damascus
Women rally for equal rights in Syria after Assad's fall to Islamists
Western governments expand contacts with Syria's new leadership
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos