The email said the administration expects to see a “more streamlined and flexible workforce”.
While the military and some agencies are likely to increase the size of their staff, most agencies are likely to be downsized through restructurings and layoffs, the email said, and warned that federal employees could not be guaranteed of their jobs.
“At this time, we cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency, but should your position be eliminated you will be treated with dignity,” the email said.
“The reform of the federal workforce will be significant.”
Democratic Senator Tim Kaine on Tuesday called the proposal a “fake offer” and said Trump did not have authority to offer it.
“Don't be fooled. If (Trump) can persuade a bunch of people to resign, he'll stiff them,” he said.
It was unclear how many workers would accept the offer and what impact it would have on government costs or service levels. NBC News cited a senior administration official who estimated 5% to 10% of the federal workforce could quit, leading to $100bn (R1.8-trillion) in savings, a figure Reuters could not verify.
Elon Musk, the billionaire tapped by Trump to oversee a government cost-cutting effort, initially aimed to cut $2-trillion (R37.3-trillion) in spending from the $6.8-trillion (R127-trillion) federal budget. He has since said it is more likely a smaller amount of spending will be cut.
Many federal workers are represented by unions and have significant employment protections. The memo said the federal government plans to use furloughs and reclassify a substantial number of employees to “at will status”, which allows an employer to cut staff without prior notice or justification. Federal buyouts are generally capped at $25,000 (R466,000).
White House offers to pay US federal employees until September to quit immediately
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
US President Donald Trump's administration said on Tuesday it is offering financial incentives for nearly all civilian full-time federal workers to quit as part of plans to drastically shrink the size of the government.
The “deferred resignation programme” would allow federal employees to remain on the payroll until September 30 but without having to work in person and possibly having their duties reduced or eliminated in the meantime, according to an email sent to federal employees and seen by Reuters.
The email gives federal employees until February 6 to decide whether to take part. It instructed interested employees to reply to the email from a government account and type the word “resign”.
The offer covers civilian employees except those in immigration and national security-related positions and people working for the postal service.
The unprecedented move comes as Trump has used his early days in office to shrink, purge and remake the US federal government to conform to his political priorities.
There are about 2.3-million civilian employees, excluding the postal service. Security related agencies account for the bulk of the federal workforce, but hundreds of thousands of people work across the country in jobs overseeing veterans' healthcare, inspecting agriculture and paying government bills, among other jobs.
The share of federal employees as a percentage of the full non-farm workforce, under 2%, has been on the decline for decades.
Trump order set to halt supply of HIV, malaria drugs to poor countries
The email said the administration expects to see a “more streamlined and flexible workforce”.
While the military and some agencies are likely to increase the size of their staff, most agencies are likely to be downsized through restructurings and layoffs, the email said, and warned that federal employees could not be guaranteed of their jobs.
“At this time, we cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency, but should your position be eliminated you will be treated with dignity,” the email said.
“The reform of the federal workforce will be significant.”
Democratic Senator Tim Kaine on Tuesday called the proposal a “fake offer” and said Trump did not have authority to offer it.
“Don't be fooled. If (Trump) can persuade a bunch of people to resign, he'll stiff them,” he said.
It was unclear how many workers would accept the offer and what impact it would have on government costs or service levels. NBC News cited a senior administration official who estimated 5% to 10% of the federal workforce could quit, leading to $100bn (R1.8-trillion) in savings, a figure Reuters could not verify.
Elon Musk, the billionaire tapped by Trump to oversee a government cost-cutting effort, initially aimed to cut $2-trillion (R37.3-trillion) in spending from the $6.8-trillion (R127-trillion) federal budget. He has since said it is more likely a smaller amount of spending will be cut.
Many federal workers are represented by unions and have significant employment protections. The memo said the federal government plans to use furloughs and reclassify a substantial number of employees to “at will status”, which allows an employer to cut staff without prior notice or justification. Federal buyouts are generally capped at $25,000 (R466,000).
World Bank president cautions against hasty reactions to Trump policies
The unsigned memo, from the new email address hr@opm.gov created in recent days by the Trump administration, was titled “Fork in the road”. Musk sent an email in 2022 to Twitter employees that mirrored the same subject line.
The White House did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
The National Treasury Employees Union, which represents about 150,000 federal workers, warned its members “the email is designed to entice or scare you into resigning” and said “we strongly urge you not to resign in response”.
In a separate email to agencies, the White House office of personnel management offered more details on the programme, saying federal employees taking part “should promptly have their duties reassigned or eliminated and be placed on paid administrative leave until the end of the deferred resignation period”.
Federal employees could take another job and will continue to accrue retirement benefits until September 30. Agencies can exempt specific positions from the offers.
Trump has issued directives in his first days in office to restructure the government and compel federal workers to return to offices.
Federal agency heads were asked to identify employees on probationary periods, or who have served less than two years. These employees are easier to fire. Trump also issued a freeze on federal hiring, except for military, immigration enforcement, national security and public safety jobs.
Trump also signed an executive order that would make it easier to fire thousands of federal workers by reclassifying their job status.
American Federation of Government Employees president Everett Kelley said: “Between the flurry of anti-worker executive orders and policies, it is clear the Trump administration's goal is to turn the federal government into a toxic environment where workers cannot stay even if they want to.” .
Reuters
READ MORE:
Trump 2.0 instils fear in African abortion activists
Rubio talks to Jordan's King Abdullah after Trump remarks on Palestinian displacement
Trump takes aim at diversity measures in military, Covid-19 expulsions and transgender troops
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos