Zelensky urges Trump to be on Ukraine’s side, says Putin is not afraid of Europe

29 January 2025 - 08:00 By Kanishka Singh
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky says he wants US President Donald Trump 'to be on the side of justice'. File photo.
Image: Carsten Koall/Getty Images

Ukraine needed broader security guarantees and Russian President Vladimir Putin was not afraid of Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Fox News in an interview in which he urged US President Donald Trump to be on Ukraine's side.

Trump, who took office on January 20, has promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war soon, without saying how. Aides have suggested a deal could take months. Trump has expressed willingness to speak to Putin about ending the war, a contrast with the administration of Democratic former President Joe Biden, who shunned the Russian leader.

Trump's election win in November had sparked hope of a diplomatic resolution to end Moscow's invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022, but it also led to fears in Kyiv that a quick peace deal could come at a high price for Ukraine.

"We want him (Trump) to be on the side of justice, on the side of Ukraine," Zelensky said in the interview aired on Tuesday night.

"Putin is not afraid of Europe."

Zelensky said Ukraine cannot recognise Russia's occupation, but it preferred a diplomatic resolution.

The White House had no immediate comment.

After the Russian invasion began, the US under Biden committed more than $175bn (R3.2-trillion) in aid for Ukraine, including more than $60bn (R1.1-trillion) in security assistance. It was uncertain if the aid would continue at that pace under Trump.

Reuters

