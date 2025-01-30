World

18 bodies recovered after Washington plane crash

30 January 2025 - 07:01 By Costas Pitas
A search and rescue boat operates along the Potomac River near the site of the crash after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed in the Potomac River, outside Washington, US, January 29, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

At least 18 bodies have been recovered after a midair collision between a regional passenger jet and a helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport, CBS News reported on Wednesday, citing a police official.

Reuters

