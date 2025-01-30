A search and rescue boat operates along the Potomac River near the site of the crash after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed in the Potomac River, outside Washington, US, January 29, 2025. Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
At least 18 bodies have been recovered after a midair collision between a regional passenger jet and a helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport, CBS News reported on Wednesday, citing a police official.
Reuters
Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
18 bodies recovered after Washington plane crash
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
At least 18 bodies have been recovered after a midair collision between a regional passenger jet and a helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport, CBS News reported on Wednesday, citing a police official.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos