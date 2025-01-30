American Airlines jet, army helicopter collide, crash into Washington's Potomac River

“She texted me that she was landing in 20 minutes,” he said. “The rest of my text didn't ... did not get delivered. That's when I realised that something might be up. I'm just praying that someone is pulling her out of the river right now.”
The US Army said in a statement it could “confirm that the aircraft involved in tonight's incident was an army UH-60 helicopter out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia”.
There has not been a fatal US passenger aeroplane accident since February 2009, but a series of near-miss incidents in recent years have raised serious safety concerns.
In 1982, Air Florida Flight 90 crashed into the 14th Street Bridge over the Potomac River, killing 70 passengers and four crew members. Only four passengers and one crew member survived.
A web camera shot from the Kennedy Center in Washington showed an explosion midair across the Potomac with an aircraft in flames falling rapidly.
PSA was operating Flight 5342 for American Airlines, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, according to the FAA.
“We're co-operating with the National Transportation Safety Board in its investigation and will continue to provide all the information we can,” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said in a video statement.
Police said multiple agencies were involved in a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River, which borders the airport.
Dozens of police, ambulance and rescue units, some ferrying boats, staged along the river and raced to positions along the tarmac of Reagan airport. Live TV images showed several boats in the water, flashing blue and red lights.
The airport said late on Wednesday that all take-offs and landings had been halted as emergency personnel responded to an aircraft incident.
US President Donald Trump said in a statement he had been “fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport”.
“May God bless their souls,” he added. “Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”
FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker stepped down on January 20 and the Trump administration has not named a replacement — or disclosed who is running the agency on an interim basis.
The last deadly major crash involving a commercial airliner in the US was in 2009, when all 49 people aboard a Colgan Air flight died when the plane crashed in New York state. One person also died on the ground.
American Airlines jet, army helicopter collide, crash into Washington's Potomac River
18 bodies recovered after Washington plane crash
