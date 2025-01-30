World

English singer and 60s icon Marianne Faithfull has died in London aged 78

She passed away peacefully, in the company of her loving family

30 January 2025 - 20:47 By Reuters
English singer and actress Marianne Faithfull, best known for her 1960s hit 'As Tears Go By', has died aged 78.
Image: Denis Balibouse

English singer and actress Marianne Faithfull, best known for her 1960s hit As Tears Go By, has died aged 78, British media reported on Thursday.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull,” the BBC reported, citing a statement from her spokesperson.

“Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed.”

