World

Man who burnt Koran is shot dead in Sweden ahead of his court verdict

30 January 2025 - 13:06 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police carry out operations in Sodertalje, south of Stockholm, on January 30 2025, after the shooting of Koran burner Salwan Momika in an apartment.
Police carry out operations in Sodertalje, south of Stockholm, on January 30 2025, after the shooting of Koran burner Salwan Momika in an apartment.
Image: TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer via REUTERS

An Iraqi refugee and anti-Islam campaigner was shot dead in Sweden hours before he was due to receive a court verdict after a trial over burning the Koran, the Muslim holy book. Five people were arrested over the shooting on Thursday.

The five were arrested in connection with the incident late on Wednesday and ordered detained by a prosecutor, Swedish police said on their website. They did not say if the shooter was among those detained.

Salwan Momika, 38, was shot in a house in the town of Sodertalje near Stockholm, public broadcaster SVT reported, citing unnamed police sources.

Momika had burnt copies of the Koran in public demonstrations in 2023 against Islam.

A Stockholm court had been due to sentence Momika and another man on Thursday in a criminal trial over “offences of agitation against an ethnic or national group” but said the announcement of the verdict had been postponed.

A police spokesperson confirmed a man was shot dead in Sodertalje but gave no other details.

Man who backed Islamic State acted alone in New Orleans attack, FBI says

A US army veteran who drove a truck into a crowd of New Year's Day revelers in New Orleans had pledged allegiance to Islamic State, but acted alone ...
News
3 weeks ago

The other defendant in the same court case was giving interviews on Thursday and posted a message on X, saying: “I'm next.”

The Security Service said police were leading the investigation but “we are following the development of events closely to see what impact this may have on Swedish security”, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Swedish media reported that Momika was streaming live on TikTok at the time he was shot. A video seen by Reuters showed police picking up a phone and ending a live stream that appeared to be from Momika's TikTok account.

Sweden in 2023 raised its terrorism alert to the second-highest level and warned of threats against Swedes at home and abroad after the Koran burnings, many of them by Momika, outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists.

While the Swedish government condemned the wave of Koran burnings in 2023, it was initially regarded as a protected form of free speech.

Sweden's migration agency in 2023 wanted to deport Momika for giving false information on his residency application, but couldn't as he risked torture and inhumane treatment in Iraq.

Burning the Koran is seen by Muslims as a blasphemous act because they consider it the literal word of God.

READ MORE:

Australian police foil antisemitic attack involving explosives

Australian police said on Wednesday they foiled a planned antisemitic attack after discovering a caravan containing explosives, in an escalation of ...
News
1 day ago

How Meta betrayed its ideals to tread the path of Musk

In troubled times like these, we cannot allow our digital safeguards to be ditched, writes Lindiwe Mazibuko
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | Science and faith work better when they are not in conflict

Science and faith need not be in conflict as in those century-old debates on evolution.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Koran burning plans

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in central Baghdad in the early hours of Thursday morning, scaling its walls and setting it on ...
News
1 year ago

Protester burns Koran at Stockholm mosque on Eid holiday

A man tore up and burnt a Koran outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday, an event that risks angering Turkey as Sweden bids to join Nato, ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. Hackers target SA Weather Service twice in two days, IT system breached South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

Scenes of mayhem in DRC after M23 rebel attack in Goma
Inside Klein Constantia: The Legendary estate producing the wine loved by ...