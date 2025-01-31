An investigation into a fire that engulfed an Air Busan plane at a South Korean airport this week is being slowed by a large amount of fuel and oxygen on board, an air crash investigation official told Reuters.
Authorities on Friday conducted a risk management assessment ahead of a full investigation of the burnt-out Airbus A321ceo plane which remains on the tarmac at Gimhae International Airport in the southern city of Busan.
The fire, which began at about 10.15pm on Tuesday as the jet was preparing for departure to Hong Kong, was detected by a flight attendant in an overhead luggage bin in the rear left side of the plane, an Air Busan spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
All 169 passengers and seven crew members were evacuated using emergency slides after the fire broke out, with only a few minor injuries, Air Busan said.
The incident came a month after the deadliest air disaster on South Korean soil when a Jeju Air plane crashed on Muan Airport's runway as it made an emergency belly landing, killing all but two of the 181 people on board.
Air Busan's single-aisle 17-year-old plane has burnt holes along the length of the fuselage roof. Its wings and engines were not burnt, a transport ministry statement said.
The plane contains about 16,280kg of jet fuel and other hazardous materials such as oxygen tanks, the transport ministry said on Thursday.
Authorities must decide whether the fuel needs to be offloaded before a full investigation begins, the ministry said.
South Korea's Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board is leading the investigation, and was joined on Thursday by representatives of France's BEA air accident investigation agency. France is the state of design for Airbus planes.
Reuters
Investigators cautious of jet fuel aboard wrecked South Korean plane
Image: Yonhap/via REUTERS / File photo
An investigation into a fire that engulfed an Air Busan plane at a South Korean airport this week is being slowed by a large amount of fuel and oxygen on board, an air crash investigation official told Reuters.
Authorities on Friday conducted a risk management assessment ahead of a full investigation of the burnt-out Airbus A321ceo plane which remains on the tarmac at Gimhae International Airport in the southern city of Busan.
The fire, which began at about 10.15pm on Tuesday as the jet was preparing for departure to Hong Kong, was detected by a flight attendant in an overhead luggage bin in the rear left side of the plane, an Air Busan spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
All 169 passengers and seven crew members were evacuated using emergency slides after the fire broke out, with only a few minor injuries, Air Busan said.
The incident came a month after the deadliest air disaster on South Korean soil when a Jeju Air plane crashed on Muan Airport's runway as it made an emergency belly landing, killing all but two of the 181 people on board.
Air Busan's single-aisle 17-year-old plane has burnt holes along the length of the fuselage roof. Its wings and engines were not burnt, a transport ministry statement said.
The plane contains about 16,280kg of jet fuel and other hazardous materials such as oxygen tanks, the transport ministry said on Thursday.
Authorities must decide whether the fuel needs to be offloaded before a full investigation begins, the ministry said.
South Korea's Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board is leading the investigation, and was joined on Thursday by representatives of France's BEA air accident investigation agency. France is the state of design for Airbus planes.
Reuters
READ MORE:
South Korea plane crash black box to be sent to US for analysis, ministry says
Experts question bird strike as cause of deadly South Korean plane crash as death toll rises to 179
At least 62 dead, two crew rescued in fiery South Korea airliner crash
North Korea warns it may shoot down US spy planes violating its airspace
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos