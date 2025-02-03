World

Taiwan says South Africa gives March deadline to move office from Pretoria

03 February 2025 - 06:44 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
SA severed official diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1997 and maintains formal, and very close, relations with China. File photo.
SA severed official diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1997 and maintains formal, and very close, relations with China. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ flybird163

The government has given Taiwan a deadline of the end of March to relocate the island's de facto embassy outside of Pretoria, the Taiwanese foreign ministry said, blaming Chinese pressure for the move.

SA severed official diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1997 and maintains formal, and very close, relations with China, which views the democratically governed island as Chinese territory with no right to the trappings of a state.

In a statement late on Sunday, Taiwan's foreign ministry said the government had sent a letter in late January demanding the de facto Taiwanese embassy leave Pretoria before the end of March and "even be renamed as a trade office".

The demand "shows China's suppression against us in South Africa is becoming more serious", it added, saying, however, that negotiations between Taiwan and SA were ongoing.

The de facto SA embassy in Taipei did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did China's foreign ministry.

SA made a request last year for the Taipei liaison office to leave Pretoria.

China is SA's largest trading partner globally and one with which it is looking to expand cooperation in areas such as renewable energy.

Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims and said it has a right to forge ties with other countries.

Taiwan only has formal diplomatic ties with 12 countries, and in Africa it has a single ally left, Eswatini, which is almost entirely surrounded by SA.

READ MORE:

Taiwan board game invites players to imagine Chinese invasion

Players who participated in a test run of '2045' said they learnt about what might happen in the event of a Chinese invasion and that they hoped the ...
News
1 month ago

Xi vows to work with Trump team as he meets Biden in Peru

Biden and Xi agreed that human beings, not artificial intelligence, should make decisions over the use of nuclear weapons
News
2 months ago

Taiwan president plans Hawaii visit on sensitive trip to Pacific, sources say

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te is planning to stop in Hawaii and maybe Guam on a visit to Taipei's diplomatic allies in the Pacific in the coming ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eskom suspends load-shedding South Africa
  2. You can’t squat in home you’ve sold or bring in ‘backup’ against new owners, ... South Africa
  3. Three-day water shutdown for some Joburg residents as Joburg Water embarks on ... South Africa
  4. R102m PowerBall winner had prayed for R15m to pursue business dreams South Africa
  5. Ferrari ploughs into pedestrians in Cape Town, claiming one life news

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 03 February 2025
2025 Mazda CX-30