World

Arab nations oppose removing Palestinians from Gaza in letter to US

04 February 2025 - 11:06 By Kanishka Singh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US secretary of state Marco Rubio.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio.
Image: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

Five Arab foreign ministers and a senior Palestinian official have sent a joint letter to US secretary of state Marco Rubio opposing plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza, as suggested by President Donald Trump in January.

The letter was sent on Monday and signed by the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, as well as Palestinian presidential adviser Hussein al-Sheikh. It was reported first by Axios, which said the top diplomats met in Cairo at the weekend.

Trump first floated the suggestion of Jordan and Egypt taking in Palestinians from Gaza on January 25. When asked if he was suggesting that as a long-term or short-term solution, the president said: “Could be either.”

Trump's comments echoed longstanding Palestinian fears of being permanently driven from their homes and were labelled as a proposal for ethnic cleansing by critics. Jordan, Egypt and other Arab nations opposed the proposal.

“Reconstruction in Gaza should be through direct engagement with and participation of the people of Gaza. Palestinians will live in their land and help rebuild it,” the letter said. “They should not be stripped of their agency during reconstruction as they must take ownership of the process with the support of the international community.”

Israel's military assault on Gaza has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry, and led to accusations of genocide and war crimes that Israel denies. The fighting has paused amid a fragile ceasefire.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on October 7 2023 when Palestinian Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Israeli military blows up several buildings in West Bank's Jenin, Palestinian news agency says

The Israeli military blew up several buildings in the occupied West Bank on Sunday in a series of simultaneous explosions that the Palestinian state ...
News
1 day ago

Three Israeli hostages released in latest Gaza exchange

Saturday's handover saw none of the chaotic scenes that overshadowed an earlier transfer on Thursday, when Hamas guards struggled to shield hostages ...
News
3 days ago

Gaza residents stream home to the north after hostage breakthrough

Tens of thousands of Palestinians streamed along the main roads leading north in Gaza on Monday, jubilant to be returning home after months of living ...
News
1 week ago

Rubio talks to Jordan's King Abdullah after Trump remarks on Palestinian displacement

US secretary of state Marco Rubio held a call with Jordan's King Abdullah on Monday, the state department said, with the call coming two days after a ...
News
1 week ago

Trump takes aim at diversity measures in military, Covid-19 expulsions and transgender troops

US President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders on Monday to remove diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) from the military, reinstate ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Donald Trump to cut off funding for South Africa, cites concern over land ... World
  2. Eskom suspends load-shedding South Africa
  3. Musk aims to shut down USAID in government cost-cutting drive World
  4. Accused child pornographer's vehicle was registered with number plate 'Kidz NA ... South Africa
  5. Three-day water shutdown for some Joburg residents as Joburg Water embarks on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA Idols 4: Motivational, mad, melodramatic Mara
The story behind the twins who reunited amid crowds in Gaza | REUTERS