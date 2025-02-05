The star-studded FireAid benefit concerts brought in more than $100m (R1.86bn) for immediate relief efforts and long-term needs in Los Angeles, according to estimates from organisers on Tuesday.
More than 50-million viewers watched the shows across 28 streaming platforms, they said. The concerts last Thursday were held at two arenas in nearby Inglewood and featured more than 30 artists from Lady Gaga to Stevie Nicks and Jelly Roll.
Funds were raised from viewer donations, sponsorships and ticket and merchandise sales.
In early January, fast-moving wildfires killed 29 people and destroyed large sections of the Altadena and Pacific Palisades neighborhoods in LA, displacing tens of thousands of people.
FireAid continues to accept online donations, organisers said. A committee of philanthropic leaders will decide how to administer the funds to address short-term relief efforts and long-term needs.
Organisers of the Grammys also appealed for donations during the music industry awards show. They said $9m (R167m) was raised during Sunday's telecast, part of more than $24m (R446m) given over the weekend through events hosted by the Recording Academy and its charitable arm, MusiCares.
FireAid benefit donations for Los Angeles top $100m
Image: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni
