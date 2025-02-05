Iran's foreign policy is driven by dignity, wisdom and interest, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday in response to US President Donald Trump saying Washington is ready to reach out to Tehran.
“Our foreign policy has always been driven by the following principles: dignity for our country and people, wisdom and interest,” Fatemeh Mohajerani said during a press conference when asked to react to Trump's willingness to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart.
“Wisdom means looking behind the scenes and having a correct understanding of them.”
On Tuesday Trump restored his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran that includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to prevent Tehran obtaining a nuclear weapon.
As he signed the presidential memorandum, Trump described it as tough and said he was torn about whether to make the move.
He said he is open to a deal with Iran and expressed a willingness to talk to President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Reuters
Iran says its foreign policy is driven by 'wisdom and interest' after Trump voices readiness to talk
Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Reuters
