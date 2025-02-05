World

Iran says its foreign policy is driven by 'wisdom and interest' after Trump voices readiness to talk

05 February 2025 - 10:56 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump has restored his 'maximum pressure' campaign on Iran that included efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero to prevent Tehran obtaining a nuclear weapon. File photo.
US President Donald Trump has restored his 'maximum pressure' campaign on Iran that included efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero to prevent Tehran obtaining a nuclear weapon. File photo.
Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Iran's foreign policy is driven by dignity, wisdom and interest, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday in response to US President Donald Trump saying Washington is ready to reach out to Tehran.

“Our foreign policy has always been driven by the following principles: dignity for our country and people, wisdom and interest,” Fatemeh Mohajerani said during a press conference when asked to react to Trump's willingness to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart.

“Wisdom means looking behind the scenes and having a correct understanding of them.”

On Tuesday Trump restored his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran that includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to prevent Tehran obtaining a nuclear weapon.

As he signed the presidential memorandum, Trump described it as tough and said he was torn about whether to make the move.

He said he is open to a deal with Iran and expressed a willingness to talk to President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Reuters

READ MORE:

China hits back with tariffs on US goods after Trump imposes new levies

China on Tuesday slapped tariffs on US  imports in a swift response to new US duties on Chinese goods, renewing a trade war between the world's top ...
News
7 hours ago

In shock announcement, Trump says US wants to take over Gaza Strip

President Donald Trump says the US  will take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and develop it economically after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere ...
News
8 hours ago

Ramaphosa spoke to Musk about misinformation after Trump attack, says Presidency

South African leader spoke to Elon Musk about misinformation after Trump attack
Politics
17 hours ago

Trump and Netanyahu set for pivotal talks on Middle East agenda

When Benjamin Netanyahu meets US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the Israeli prime minister is expected to try to turn the page on sometimes tense ...
News
1 day ago

Trump’s insane rampage will affect us too

US President Donald Trump’s lies, deceit, greed and cowardice cry out for an honourable and courageous response — why can it not come from us, asks ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Business mogul Douw Steyn dies, aged 72 South Africa
  2. Three Durban pupils stabbed in alleged racial fight South Africa
  3. WATCH | CIT explosion and gunfire on Durban’s N2 leaves one dead and several ... South Africa
  4. Accused child pornographer's vehicle was registered with number plate 'Kidz NA ... South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa spoke to Musk about misinformation after Trump attack, says Presidency Politics

Latest Videos

2025 Volkswagen Touareg
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma