Jordan's King Abdullah rejects any bid to annex land, displace Palestinians

Jordan's King Abdullah said on Wednesday he rejected any attempts to annex land and displace Palestinians.
He spoke after US President Trump said on Tuesday the US would take over Gaza after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere and develop it economically, an idea that elicited widespread international condemnation.
"His Majesty King Abdullah II stresses the need to put a stop to [Israeli] settlement expansion, expressing rejection of any attempts to annex land and displace the Palestinians," the Jordanian royal court said in a post on X.
Trump said he would support an effort to permanently resettle Palestinians from Gaza, after 15 months of devastating war there between its ruling Hamas group and Israel, to places where they can live without fear of violence.
He said he and his team had been discussing this possibility for Gaza, where a ceasefire took effect on January 19, with Jordan, Egypt and other regional countries.
In shock announcement, Trump says US wants to take over Gaza Strip
In a press conference, Trump said Jordan's King Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi would come around to the idea despite their rejections. Trump said they would "open their hearts and will give us the kind of land that we need to get this done and people can live in harmony and in peace".
Late in January, Trump had said that Jordan and Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza, where Israel's war against Hamas has caused a humanitarian crisis.
Jordan had also expressed its firm rejection of Trump's initial suggestion.
