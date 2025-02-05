World

Jordan's King Abdullah rejects any bid to annex land, displace Palestinians

05 February 2025 - 16:43 By Reuters
Jordan's King Abdullah Jordan's says he rejects any attempts to annex land and displace Palestinians, after US President Donald Trump said the US would take over Gaza after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordan's King Abdullah said on Wednesday he rejected any attempts to annex land and displace Palestinians.

He spoke after US President Trump said on Tuesday the US would take over Gaza after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere and develop it economically, an idea that elicited widespread international condemnation.

"His Majesty King Abdullah II stresses the need to put a stop to [Israeli] settlement expansion, expressing rejection of any attempts to annex land and displace the Palestinians," the Jordanian royal court said in a post on X.

Trump said he would support an effort to permanently resettle Palestinians from Gaza, after 15 months of devastating war there between its ruling Hamas group and Israel, to places where they can live without fear of violence.

He said he and his team had been discussing this possibility for Gaza, where a ceasefire took effect on January 19, with Jordan, Egypt and other regional countries.

