World

Swedish police say ‘erroneous narratives’ are spreading online after mass school shooting

05 February 2025 - 10:18 By Johan Ahlander and Anna Ringstrom
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police cars near the suspect's house after a deadly shooting attack at an adult education centre at Campus Risbergska school in Orebro, Sweden on February 4 2025.
Police cars near the suspect's house after a deadly shooting attack at an adult education centre at Campus Risbergska school in Orebro, Sweden on February 4 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Philip O'Connor

Swedish police said on Wednesday “erroneous narratives” were being spread on social media regarding the mass shooting on Tuesday at an adult education centre in the Nordic country's deadliest gun attack.

“We want to be clear that based on investigative and intelligence information at present, there is no information pointing to the culprit acting on ideological motives,” police said on their website.

Police said on Tuesday 11 people died and many were injured in the shooting at the Risbergska school in Orebro, 200km west of Stockholm.

They said the motive for the crime was not immediately known, and they believed the suspected perpetrator, who was among the dead and was not known previously to police, acted alone.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday said the attack was the worst mass shooting in Swedish history, calling it a “painful day”, while King Carl XVI Gustav conveyed his condolences.

Sweden has been struggling with  shootings and bombings caused by an endemic gang crime problem that has seen the country of 10-million people record by far the highest per capita rate of gun violence in the EU in recent years.

However, fatal attacks at schools are rare.

Ten people were killed in seven incidents of deadly violence at schools between 2010 and 2022, according to the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Man who burnt Koran shot dead in Sweden ahead of his court verdict

Salwan Momika, 38, was shot in a house in the town of Sodertalje near Stockholm, public broadcaster SVT reported, citing unnamed police sources.
News
6 days ago

Danish police investigate two blasts near Israel's embassy

Danish police said on Wednesday they were investigating two blasts in the immediate vicinity of Israel's embassy in the northern outskirts of ...
News
4 months ago

Swedish police union calls for crisis commission to stop gang shootings

According to the police, there were 144 shooting incidents in Sweden in the first five months this year, on average about one a day
World
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Business mogul Douw Steyn dies, aged 72 South Africa
  2. Three Durban pupils stabbed in alleged racial fight South Africa
  3. WATCH | CIT explosion and gunfire on Durban’s N2 leaves one dead and several ... South Africa
  4. Accused child pornographer's vehicle was registered with number plate 'Kidz NA ... South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa spoke to Musk about misinformation after Trump attack, says Presidency Politics

Latest Videos

2025 Volkswagen Touareg
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma