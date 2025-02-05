World

Tiger Woods announces death of mother: 'She was my biggest fan'

05 February 2025 - 13:13 By Reuters
Kultida Woods was a force of nature, her son Tiger shared in his tribute to her.
Image: Tiger Woods via X

Tiger Woods has announced over social media that his mother Kultida died on Tuesday.

Woods did not reveal a cause of death for his mother, who reportedly was responsible for the 15-time major winner wearing red as his signature look in final rounds on Sundays.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share that my dear mother Kultida Woods passed away early this morning [Tuesday],” he wrote on X.

“My mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many but especially by her two grandchildren Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy for me and my family. Love you mom.”

Kultida was in attendance at her son's TGL match in South Florida last week, prompting him to give her a quick message before his Jupiter Links Golf Club faced co-owner Rory McIlroy's Boston Commons Golf.

“Hey mom,” Woods said. “Not gonna suck tonight, OK?”

Woods made good on that statement, as his team recorded a 4-3 overtime win over McIlroy's squad.

Woods famously honoured his mother during his acceptance speech for the 2024 Bob Jones Award, the USGA's highest honour.

“My mom doesn't get enough credit,” he said. “Everyone thought it was my dad [Earl] when I went on the road, which it was, but mom was at home. If you don't know, mom has been there my entire life. She's always been there through thick and thin.”

Kultida married Earl Woods in 1969 and Eldrick “Tiger” Woods was born in 1975.

