Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday there was nothing wrong with Donald Trump's idea to displace Palestinians from Gaza after the US president's proposal was widely criticised internationally.
“The actual idea of allowing Gazans who want to leave to leave — I mean, what's wrong with that? They can leave, they can then come back, they can relocate and come back. But you have to rebuild Gaza,” Netanyahu said in an interview on Fox News.
Netanyahu offers support for Trump's plan to displace Palestinians in Gaza
