US says defence secretary, Panama's president agree to expand military co-operation

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth and Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino agreed to expand co-operation between the US military and Panama's security forces during a call on Wednesday, the Pentagon said, in the wake of a dispute over the Panama Canal.
“They agreed on the strong relationship and many security interests that the US and Panama share, to include safeguarding the Panama Canal,” a Pentagon spokesperson said.
After talks with US secretary of state Marco Rubio earlier this week, Mulino said his country's broad agreement to contribute to China's Belt and Road initiative will not be renewed, and could be terminated early.
Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
