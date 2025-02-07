World

Trump imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court

07 February 2025 - 10:54 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The 125-member ICC is a permanent court that can prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression against the territory of member states or by their nationals. File photo.
The 125-member ICC is a permanent court that can prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression against the territory of member states or by their nationals. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/

US President Donald Trump on Thursday authorised economic and travel sanctions targeting people who work on International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations of US citizens or US allies such as Israel, repeating action he took during his first term.

The move coincides with a visit to Washington by Israel's Prime Minister Benajmin Netanyahu, who, along with his former defence minister and a leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, is wanted by the ICC over the war in the Gaza Strip.

It was unclear how quickly the US would announce the names of people sanctioned. During the first Trump administration in 2020, Washington imposed sanctions on then-prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and one of her top aides over the ICC's investigation into alleged war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan.

The ICC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sanctions include freezing any US assets of those designated and barring them and their families from visiting the US.

The 125-member ICC is a permanent court that can prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression against the territory of member states or by their nationals. The US, China, Russia and Israel are not members.

Trump and Netanyahu set for pivotal talks on Middle East agenda

When Benjamin Netanyahu meets US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the Israeli prime minister is expected to try to turn the page on sometimes tense ...
News
3 days ago

Trump signed the executive order after US Senate Democrats last week blocked a Republican-led effort to pass legislation setting up a sanctions regime targeting the war crimes court.

The court has taken measures to shield staff from possible US sanctions, paying salaries three months in advance, as it braced for financial restrictions that could cripple the war crimes tribunal, sources told Reuters last month.

In December the court's president, judge Tomoko Akane, warned sanctions would "rapidly undermine the court's operations in all situations and cases, and jeopardise its very existence".

Russia has also taken aim at the court. In 2023 the ICC issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. Russia has banned entry to ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan and placed him and two ICC judges on its wanted list

The ICC on Friday said it condemned the decision by Trump to impose sanctions on its staff.

READ MORE:

KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Modern-day Pinocchio story: Trump turning lies into lessons

Narrative control and public priming through dissemination of known inaccurate information seems to be the name of the game, but to what end?
Opinion & Analysis
23 hours ago

Confront Trump’s climate scepticism with authentic green commitment, says expert

Political events and a wave of conservative populist ideology sweeping democracies worldwide are causing a shift away from decarbonisation and the ...
Business Times
22 hours ago

EDITORIAL | SA must tread carefully when navigating the Trump era

Despite assurances from the Biden administration that South Africa will remain part of Agoa, it's not easy to predict what lies in wait
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

South Africa grants diplomatic immunity to ICC staff

Minister Ronald Lamola ensures officials cannot be arrested, detained, charged or sued in SA
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. City of Tshwane impounds 'Afrikaans Uber' Wanatu vehicles South Africa
  2. RECORDED | Thales wants arms deal charges dropped South Africa
  3. Wanatu suspends its services due to impounding of vehicles South Africa
  4. Businessman to be charged for gypsum powder causing itchy skin, chest ... South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga farmer arrested for repackaging expired food for sale South Africa

Latest Videos

USAID staff to be cut to 294 employees from 10,000, sources say | REUTERS
USAID staff to be cut to 294 employees from 10,000, sources say | REUTERS