US homeland secretary plans to visit Guantánamo migrant site on Friday

US homeland security Secretary Kristi Noem plans to visit a migrant detention site in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, as President Donald Trump's administration ramps up enforcement efforts, a department spokesperson said on Thursday.
The first group of about 10 migrants was sent to Guantánamo Bay on a military aircraft on Tuesday. A second flight departed the US on Thursday, a US official said.
The Trump administration said the initial flight carried alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, but did not provide details about charges or convictions.
Critics said the deportations to Guantánamo are illegal and detainees may not have adequate access to attorneys.
Trump, a Republican, recaptured the White House promising a broad immigration crackdown and record deportations. He has taken steps to make it easier for US immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) officers to arrest non-criminals, and tapped the military to provide resources for deportations and border security.
ABC News reported late on Thursday that the Federal Bureau of Prisons will hold detainees arrested by ICE. At least two federal facilities — in Los Angeles and Miami — have begun to hold ICE detainees, the report said, citing sources.
Jim Mattis, Trump's first defence secretary, made a rare visit to the Guantánamo Bay naval base in 2017, the first at the time by a defence secretary since 2002. No other defence secretary has visited the base since then.
The Trump administration has sought to expand immigration detention beyond the 41,500-bed capacity funded by the US Congress, including plans to house up to 30,000 migrants at Guantánamo Bay and to ease federal detention standards to encourage more sheriffs to provide jail space.
Trump's border tsar Tom Homan told reporters at the White House on Thursday some migrants arrested in recent ICE operations have been released but did not provide figures.
“I've been told some were released because of health concerns that we could not handle within ICE detention,” Homan said, according to a pool report.
“I have a meeting with ICE leadership today to find out exactly who was released and why.”
The US detention facility known as Guantánamo Bay on the coast of Cuba was set up in 2002 by then-president George Bush to detain foreign militant suspects after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the US.
Human rights experts, including at the UN, have previously condemned torture at Guantánamo Bay during the US “war on terror.” The facility for migrants is separate from the detention centre on the base.
