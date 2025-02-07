World

US service member, three contractors killed in Philippines aircraft crash

07 February 2025 - 07:04 By Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart
US troops take part in a counter landing live fire exercise as part of US-Philippines joint military exercises on May 6 2024 in Laoag, Philippines. The US and the Philippines are defence treaty allies. File photo.
Image: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

One US military service member and three defence contractors were killed on Thursday when their aircraft crashed in the southern Philippines, the US military said.

In a statement, the Indo-Pacific Command (Indopacom) said the aircraft, which was contracted by the US military, had been carrying out intelligence and surveillance support at the request of the Philippines.

“We can confirm no survivors of the crash,” said Indopacom, which oversees US forces in the region.

The aircraft, a Beechcraft King Air 300, had departed from Cebu in the central Philippines and was en route to Cotabato City for an aerial survey when it crashed in Ampatuan in Maguindanao del Sur, the Philippines' civil aviation authority said on Friday.

Indopacom said the flight was part of a routine mission in support of security cooperation activities between the Philippines and US. It said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

The US and the Philippines are defence treaty allies.

Reuters

