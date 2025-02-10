World

Chinese marriages slid by a fifth in 2024, fanning birth rate concerns

10 February 2025 - 11:14 By Farah Master
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Declining interest in getting married and starting a family has long been blamed on the high cost of childcare and education in China. Stock photo.
Declining interest in getting married and starting a family has long been blamed on the high cost of childcare and education in China. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/lsantilli

Marriages in China dropped by a fifth last year, despite efforts by authorities to encourage young couples to wed and have children to boost the country's declining population.

More than 6.1-million couples registered for marriage last year, down from 7.68-million a year earlier, figures from the ministry of civil affairs showed.

Declining interest in getting married and starting a family has long been blamed on the high cost of childcare and education in China. On top of that, sputtering economic growth over the past few years has made it difficult for university graduates to find work, and those that do have jobs feel insecure about their long-term prospects.

For Chinese authorities, boosting interest in marriage and baby-making is a concern.

China has the second-biggest population in the world at 1.4-billion but it is ageing quickly.

The birth rate fell for decades due to China's 1980-2015 one-child policy and rapid urbanisation. In the coming decade, roughly 300-million Chinese, or the equivalent of almost the entire US population, are expected to enter retirement.

Measures taken last year by authorities to tackle the problem included urging colleges and universities to provide “love education” to emphasise positive views on marriage, love, fertility and family.

In November, China's state council told local governments to direct resources towards fixing China's population crisis and spread respect for childbearing and marriages “at the right age”.

Last year saw a slight rise in births after a lull due to the pandemic, and because 2024 was the Chinese zodiac year of the dragon, with children born that year considered likely to be ambitious and have great fortune.

However, even with the increase in births, the country's population fell for a third consecutive year.

The data also showed more than 2.6-million couples filed for divorce last year, up 1.1% from 2023.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Temu, Shein targeted as EU cracks down on unsafe e-commerce imports

Chinese online marketplace Temu and fast-fashion retailer Shein will be liable for the sale of unsafe and dangerous products on their platforms, the ...
News
5 days ago

China hits back with tariffs on US goods after Trump imposes new levies

China on Tuesday slapped tariffs on US  imports in a swift response to new US duties on Chinese goods, renewing a trade war between the world's top ...
News
5 days ago

Investigators say Chinese workers at BYD Brazil faced abusive contract terms

The workers who traveled from China to northeast Brazil to build a new factory for electric car maker BYD earned roughly $70 per 10-hour shift, more ...
Motoring
1 week ago

The Year of the Snake

Chinese New Year celebrations are not complete without the rituals, the symbolism and well-worn family traditions. But superstitions and old wives’ ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. US judge temporarily blocks Musk's DOGE from accessing payment systems World
  2. Self-employed mother of three bags R11m Lotto jackpot South Africa
  3. Namibia’s ‘founding father’ Sam Nujoma dies aged 95 Africa
  4. North West MEC recalls acting municipal manager roped in as 'Mr Fix-It' South Africa
  5. World Food Programme receives 'stop work' orders from US despite waiver World

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide 81 | Infiniti Q50, VW Citi Golf, Ford Ranger Stormtrak, Toyota ...
National Assembly holds urgent debate on SANDF deaths in DRC