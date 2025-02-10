India in talks with US to buy combat vehicles, seal fighter jet engine deal, sources say

India is in talks with the US for the purchase and co-production of combat vehicles and finalising a fighter jet engine deal, people familiar with the matter said, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Donald Trump this week.
The world's biggest arms importer, India traditionally relies mainly on Russia. Last month, Trump asked Modi, who heads to Washington on Wednesday for a two-day visit, to buy more US-made security equipment and move “towards a fair trading relationship”.
India and the US have been in protracted talks over the co-production of Stryker combat vehicles made by Gen Dynamics and also used by the US Army.
They are also working to wrap up contract talks on co-production of fighter jet engines in India for the Indian Air Force, a deal agreed in 2023, said two sources who sought anonymity as they were not authorised to tall to the media.
“We want to expedite the transaction which we would like to have with the US,” defence production secretary Sanjeev Kumar told reporters on Sunday, adding that such efforts were under way.
Officials of India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) are to meet in coming weeks with US officials and the aerospace unit of Gen Electric, maker of GE-414 engines, for talks to finalise the deal by March, the sources said.
GE, HAL, Gen Dynamics, the US embassy in New Delhi and Indian defence and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
New Delhi has started talks with the Trump administration on a plan to buy Stryker vehicles after they were demonstrated late last year for the Indian Army, two other sources said, also speaking on condition of anonymity.
The plan envisages that India will acquire a few hundred Strykers with a mounted anti-tank guided missile system, they added, and later co-produce them through a state-run firm.
It was not immediately clear if the two potential deals would feature in talks between Modi and Trump. India's foreign ministry has said trade, defence co-operation and technology are among the issues to be discussed.
Reuters
Reuters
