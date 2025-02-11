World

Falling US flu jab rates hurt leading Australian vaccine maker

11 February 2025 - 09:31 By Christine Chen, Aaditya Govind Rao and Shivangi Lahiri
CSL, the world's second-largest maker of flu vaccines, warned the trend of lower immunisation posed a public health risk for the US. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/milkos
Image: 123RF/milkos

Australian biopharmaceutical company CSL said on Tuesday falling immunisation rates in the US, its largest market, weighed on its vaccine sales and first-half profit growth, sending its shares lower.

CSL, the world's second-largest maker of flu vaccines, also warned the trend of lower immunisation posed a public health risk for the US.

Revenue at CSL's Seqirus vaccine unit fell 9% to $1.66bn (R30.65bn) in the half-year ended December 31.

CEO Paul McKenzie said post-Covid-19 apathy among 18-to-64-year-olds in the US and reduced vaccine access had created a weak operating environment.

“Performance has been negatively affected by the significant decline in immunisation rates in the US,” he said on an earnings call.

“The incidence of influenza and hospitalisation rates are up and this poses a significant public health risk.”

CSL's results come as US President Donald Trump’s health department nominee Robert F Kennedy Jr, a vaccine sceptic, nears confirmation in the Senate.

The revenue of CSL Seqirus in the first half of the 2025 financial year was 15% below analysts' forecasts for the unit and also caused its earnings to miss expectations.

Overall net profit rose 6% to $2.01bn (R37.11bn) driven by a 10% rise in revenue from CSL's main blood-plasma business Behring, but the profit was slightly below analysts' forecasts of $2.09bn (R38.59bn).

CSL shares were 3.5% lower by midsession on Tuesday against a flat overall market.

The Behring unit, which makes up about 70% of CSL's revenue, recorded a 15% jump in immunoglobulin sales to $3.17bn (R58.53bn), while its recently acquired iron deficiency and kidney disease division Vifor also improved sales and expanded its product offerings.

The Vifor unit had previously weighed on earnings, struggling to compete with generic competition in Europe after being acquired in 2022 for $11.7bn (R216.05bn).

Reuters

