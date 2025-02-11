Swedish cops arrest person suspected of preparing terrorist crimes

Swedish police said on Tuesday they had apprehended one person in the Stockholm area on suspicion of preparing terrorist crimes in a case concerning violent Islamist extremism.
The person was suspected of preparation for a terrorist offence, aggravated participation in a terrorist organisation, preparation for attempted murder and preparing to violate legislation on the use of explosives, police said.
The investigation was not linked to any previously ongoing cases, police said.
Police conducted the operation in the capital area on Tuesday morning and the arrest unfolded calmly, they added, without identifying the suspect or giving detail about the potential target.
Sweden in 2023 raised its terrorism alert to the second-highest level and warned of threats against Swedes at home and abroad after public burnings of the Muslim holy book, the Koran, outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists.
