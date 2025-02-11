World

Swedish cops arrest person suspected of preparing terrorist crimes

11 February 2025 - 13:25 By Stine Jacobsen
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Swedish police conducted the operation in the Stockholm area on Tuesday morning. Stock photo.
Swedish police conducted the operation in the Stockholm area on Tuesday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Swedish police said on Tuesday they had apprehended one person in the Stockholm area on suspicion of preparing terrorist crimes in a case concerning violent Islamist extremism.

The person was suspected of preparation for a terrorist offence, aggravated participation in a terrorist organisation, preparation for attempted murder and preparing to violate legislation on the use of explosives, police said.

The investigation was not linked to any previously ongoing cases, police said.

Police conducted the operation in the capital area on Tuesday morning and the arrest unfolded calmly, they added, without identifying the suspect or giving detail about the potential target.

Sweden in 2023 raised its terrorism alert to the second-highest level and warned of threats against Swedes at home and abroad after public burnings of the Muslim holy book, the Koran, outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Swedish police say ‘erroneous narratives’ are spreading online after mass school shooting

Swedish police said on Wednesday "erroneous narratives" were being spread on social media regarding the mass shooting on Tuesday at an adult ...
News
6 days ago

Man who burnt Koran shot dead in Sweden ahead of his court verdict

Salwan Momika, 38, was shot in a house in the town of Sodertalje near Stockholm, public broadcaster SVT reported, citing unnamed police sources.
News
1 week ago

Sweden to prosecute two men over Koran burnings

Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday they would put two men on trial for setting fire to the Koran in a series of incidents last year that prompted ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for nuclear scientist Senamile Masango South Africa
  2. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  3. US judge temporarily blocks Musk's DOGE from accessing payment systems World
  4. Here’s how to cut waiting time when booking for a driving licence in Cape Town news
  5. Security officers find mom who 'abandoned newborn' at drain inlet South Africa

Latest Videos

Problems pile up for Royal AM
Aubrey ‘Sense of Knowledge’ Lekwane: Teboho Moloi was more skillful than Doctor ...