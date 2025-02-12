World

American Marc Fogel greeted by Trump after being released from prison in Russia

12 February 2025 - 07:20 By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland
US President Donald Trump with released schoolteacher Marc Fogel at the White House in Washington, DC on February 11 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

American schoolteacher Marc Fogel, freed by Russia after more than three years in prison, received a flag-waving welcome from US President Donald Trump at a snowy White House on Tuesday after a flight home from Moscow.

“I feel like the luckiest man on earth,” Fogel said with a US flag draped around his shoulders.

“I'm a middle-class schoolteacher who’s  in a dream world.”

Trump, standing next to Fogel in the White House diplomatic reception room, said: “To me he looks damned good.”

The release of 63-year-old Fogel, who had been detained in Russia since August 2021 and was serving a 14-year sentence, came as Trump seeks to improve relations with Moscow as part of an effort to secure an end to the war in Ukraine.

Trump said Fogel's release “could be a big important part” of ending the Ukraine war. He and Fogel thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his release.

“We wanted to get him back home,” Trump said, adding he would take Fogel on a tour of the Lincoln bedroom in the White House.

Trump said another person would be released on Wednesday, without identifying who it would be. He called the terms of Fogel's release “very fair”.

Fogel was released into the custody of Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, who made an unannounced stop in Moscow on Tuesday to pick him up.

On a plane home, Fogel, who is from Pennsylvania, was shown with a raised glass, a cheese plate and his US passport in a photo posted on social media by Trump's chief hostage envoy Adam Boehler.

Asked what the US gave up in exchange for Fogel, Trump told reporters earlier “not much” and called the release a show of good faith by the Russians.

“We were treated very nicely by Russia. I hope that's the beginning of a relationship where we can end that (Ukraine) war and millions of people can stop being killed,” Trump said.

Fogel was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug smuggling after he was detained in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in August 2021 with 17g of marijuana in his luggage. The marijuana had been medically prescribed in Pennsylvania, where it is legal, said Martin De Luca, a member of Fogel's legal team.

Witkoff's plane was on the ground in Moscow for a few hours before leaving with Fogel on-board, flying through central Europe and back to Washington, De Luca told Reuters.

“We are beyond grateful, relieved and overwhelmed that after more than three years of detention our father, husband and son is finally coming home,” the Fogel family said.

“This has been the darkest and most painful period of our lives, but today, we begin to heal.”

Dmitry Ovsyannikov, who had served as Fogel's Russian lawyer in the past, told Russia's Interfax news agency that Fogel was last week transferred from a prison in Rybinsk, north of Moscow, to a pretrial detention centre in Moscow ahead of his release.

Fogel was left out of a historic swap of prisoners in August last year that involved 24 prisoners, with 16 sent from Russia to the West, including l reporter Evan Gershkovich, and eight sent back to Russia from the West.

Reuters

