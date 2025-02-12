Double-duty dogs at Westminster Dog Show aid victims of LA fires

Fresh from the dog-show circuit at the 149th Westminster Dog Show in New York City, a four-year-old Borzoi named Ziggy is heading to Los Angeles to offer comfort to emergency response workers and those displaced by the recent California wildfires. .

Ziggy, who has been a therapy dog for two years, won a merit award for her breed this week at the show put on by the American Kennel Club.

Her owner and handler, Randi Chylinski, who splits her time between Grosse Point east of Detroit and Los Angeles, said she and Ziggy will start work with the Red Cross and through Therapy Dogs International.

“She has a pretty clear understanding of the on-and-off switch for both jobs. And she enjoys both of them, so as long as she's having a good time, I'm happy,” said Chylinski.

Ziggy's therapy work has mostly been in Detroit, connecting with people of all ages but especially children.

They plan to support people in Pacific Palisades, Pasadena and Altadena. Now contained, the Palisades fire and the Eaton fire in Altadena and Pasadena killed 29 people and destroyed more than 16,000 structures.

“I'm really looking forward to her connecting with all those families, and people who just need reassurance during this time,” Chylinski said. “It's such a great thing to see her connecting with people who need her the most.”