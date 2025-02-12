World

Double-duty dogs at Westminster Dog Show aid victims of LA fires

Survivors require reassurance - especially children - and the dogs appear to understand their role

12 February 2025 - 14:02 By Natalie Armstrong
Biewer Terrier breed dogs sit on a stroller during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on February 10.
Image: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Fresh from the dog-show circuit at the 149th Westminster Dog Show in New York City, a four-year-old Borzoi named Ziggy is heading to Los Angeles to offer comfort to emergency response workers and those displaced by the recent California wildfires. .

Ziggy, who has been a therapy dog for two years, won a merit award for her breed this week at the show put on by the American Kennel Club.

Her owner and handler, Randi Chylinski, who splits her time between Grosse Point east of Detroit and Los Angeles, said she and Ziggy will start work with the Red Cross and through Therapy Dogs International.

“She has a pretty clear understanding of the on-and-off switch for both jobs. And she enjoys both of them, so as long as she's having a good time, I'm happy,” said Chylinski.

Ziggy's therapy work has mostly been in Detroit, connecting with people of all ages but especially children.

They plan to support people in Pacific Palisades, Pasadena and Altadena. Now contained, the Palisades fire and the Eaton fire in Altadena and Pasadena killed 29 people and destroyed more than 16,000 structures.

“I'm really looking forward to her connecting with all those families, and people who just need reassurance during this time,” Chylinski said. “It's such a great thing to see her connecting with people who need her the most.”

Ziggy, a Borzoi breed, competes during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City.
Image: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

The Sunset fire, which broke out in early January at Runyon Canyon close to Hollywood Boulevard, was about 4.8km from Chylinski's apartment.

Another show dog is also doing double duty on the job front .

Prosper, a Biewer Terrier brought to the US soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, walked Westminster's “green carpet” this week.

He had been living in the Ukrainian breeder's basement when bombs were going off and the breeder was desperate to get him and other dogs out of the country. When he is not show-dogging, he and his teammate from Russia, Peadora, model in elaborate outfits to raise money for animal rescue groups.

“This is their other job, and I take this very seriously, whether they're in the AKC ring or they're in the pet fashion ring,” said Amy Cox of Dallas, Texas.

“I'm able to talk about show dogs and I'm able to talk about rescue dogs who do not have the luxury of having moms, dads, handlers and professionals take care of them.”

Reuters

