World

Greece announces support measures for Santorini workers amid quakes

12 February 2025 - 08:45 By Karolina Tagaris;
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Thousands of earthquakes measuring up to 5.3 magnitude have been recorded in the Aegean Sea off Santorini since February 1. File photo.
Thousands of earthquakes measuring up to 5.3 magnitude have been recorded in the Aegean Sea off Santorini since February 1. File photo.
Image: davidriusserra / 123rf.com

Greece on Tuesday announced temporary measures to support workers at its popular tourism island Santorini as earthquakes rattled the island for a second week.

Thousands of earthquakes measuring up to 5.3 magnitude have been recorded in the Aegean Sea off Santorini since February 1, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency for at least a month.

Authorities have shut schools on Santorini and nearby islands and deployed rescuers and the army. More than 11,000 people, among those many seasonal workers, have fled.

Greece's labour ministry said it was taking steps to preserve jobs and provide financial support to workers and businesses on Santorini, one of Europe's most popular summer getaways whose economy heavily depends on tourism.

Under the measures, businesses could suspend workers' contracts until March 3 but layoffs were prohibited. At the end of the suspension period, businesses would need to retain the same number of jobs as before.

Workers whose contracts were suspended were also entitled to state compensation of up to €534 (R10,245) in cash payments for 30 days.

On Monday, the union representing employees in the food and tourism industry raised concerns that workers were left unprotected.

"For almost two weeks, each business has been deciding on its own whether to suspend its operationt, resulting in hundreds of employees having no income and, more importantly, no insurance contributions," it said.

An island of around 20,000 residents, Santorini was formed by a volcanic eruption in 1600 BC. It draws more than 3-million visitors a year and crowds cram its narrow cobbled streets for views of its world-famous sunsets.

Scientists said the heightened seismic activity in the area, which has been felt as far away as Athens, is unprecedented even in a country as quake-prone as Greece and could last for weeks.

They said the quakes were not related to the volcano but came from undersea fault lines in the surrounding area and have not ruled out the possibility of a bigger tremor.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Southern Japan hit by strong quake near Nankai Trough region

Southern Japan was hit by a strong earthquake on Monday that authorities said did not warrant the kind of megaquake warning that was triggered for ...
News
4 weeks ago

Earthquake shakes Tibetan monasteries

At least two Tibetan Buddhism monastic centres were severely damaged in Tibet with an unknown number of monks and nuns hurt, according to the few ...
News
4 weeks ago

Magnitude-5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region: GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Ethiopia, east of the capital Addis Ababa, early on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s military reinforces beleaguered DRC mission South Africa
  2. WATCH | Video of kidnapped 9-year-old girl surfaces on social media South Africa
  3. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  4. Inmate escapes from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre South Africa
  5. Here’s how to cut waiting time when booking for a driving licence in Cape Town news

Latest Videos

Trump presses plan to 'have' Gaza, resettle 2 million Palestinians | REUTERS
Trump's claims spark South Africa 'white privilege' self-mockery | REUTERS