World

Thames Water faces investigation over failing environmental promises

12 February 2025 - 12:02 By Sarah Young
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Demonstrators protest against Thames Water's bid to seek approval for its restructuring plan at the high court in London on February 3 2025. File photo.
Demonstrators protest against Thames Water's bid to seek approval for its restructuring plan at the high court in London on February 3 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville

British water regulator Ofwat said it would investigate Thames Water over delays to hundreds of environmental improvements to determine whether the struggling utility had breached its obligations, which could result in fines.

The regulator said Thames Water had committed to deliver 812 environmental improvement schemes from 2020 to 2025, but informed it recently it would be unlikely to deliver more than 100 of them on time.

It said on Wednesday it would open an enforcement case, which could result in the company being fined millions of pounds if it is found at fault.

Thames, the country's biggest water supplier, which has £18bn (R413bn) of debt, is waiting for a court to approve a debt lifeline in the coming days, without which it has warned it will run out of cash by the end of March.

It is at the centre of a public backlash against Britain's failing water sector, blamed for polluting rivers and seas with sewage, amid accusations that profit has been prioritised over the environment.

“Customers have paid for Thames Water to carry out the essential environmental schemes,” said Ofwat senior director Lynn Parker.

EU leaders to huddle on defence against Russia and handling Trump

EU leaders will gather on Monday to discuss how to bolster the continent's defences against Russia and how to handle US President Donald Trump after ...
News
1 week ago

“We take any indication that water companies are not meeting their legal obligations very seriously.”

Thames Water said it had been open about the challenge of delivering the improvements on time.

“Customers will not pay twice for investment that has been funded through customer bills,” a spokesperson said. “We remain committed to delivering all our water industry national environmental programme commitments.”

Ofwat said the opening of a case did not imply the company had breached its obligations and it would publish its findings after completing an investigation.

Last August, Ofwat proposed fining Thames Water £104m (R2.4bn) for failing to manage its wastewater and treatment works after a previous enforcement case.

Reuters

READ MORE:

SHEINA KIYARA | Is Britain Europe’s Macbeth?

But unlike Shakespeare's tragic hero, Britain holds the pen to write its next act
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Thames Water proposes £3bn of new money to extend liquidity

Britain's struggling utility Thames Water on Friday proposed to extend its liquidity runway, including up to £3bn of new money in addition to access ...
News
3 months ago

UK’s struggling Thames Water needs cash release by end of year

Britain's Thames Water said on Friday it needed creditors to allow it to release more cash reserves as it runs short of time in its struggle to raise ...
News
4 months ago

UK water companies fail to get basics right, environmental regulator says

Britain's Environment Agency lambasted the country's water companies for spewing sewage into rivers and seas, saying the majority of them were ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s military reinforces beleaguered DRC mission South Africa
  2. Video of kidnapped 9-year-old girl surfaces on social media South Africa
  3. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  4. Inmate escapes from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre South Africa
  5. Here’s how to cut waiting time when booking for a driving licence in Cape Town news

Latest Videos

National Assembly debates President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA: Day 2
Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...