British water regulator Ofwat said it would investigate Thames Water over delays to hundreds of environmental improvements to determine whether the struggling utility had breached its obligations, which could result in fines.
The regulator said Thames Water had committed to deliver 812 environmental improvement schemes from 2020 to 2025, but informed it recently it would be unlikely to deliver more than 100 of them on time.
It said on Wednesday it would open an enforcement case, which could result in the company being fined millions of pounds if it is found at fault.
Thames, the country's biggest water supplier, which has £18bn (R413bn) of debt, is waiting for a court to approve a debt lifeline in the coming days, without which it has warned it will run out of cash by the end of March.
It is at the centre of a public backlash against Britain's failing water sector, blamed for polluting rivers and seas with sewage, amid accusations that profit has been prioritised over the environment.
“Customers have paid for Thames Water to carry out the essential environmental schemes,” said Ofwat senior director Lynn Parker.
Thames Water faces investigation over failing environmental promises
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville
“We take any indication that water companies are not meeting their legal obligations very seriously.”
Thames Water said it had been open about the challenge of delivering the improvements on time.
“Customers will not pay twice for investment that has been funded through customer bills,” a spokesperson said. “We remain committed to delivering all our water industry national environmental programme commitments.”
Ofwat said the opening of a case did not imply the company had breached its obligations and it would publish its findings after completing an investigation.
Last August, Ofwat proposed fining Thames Water £104m (R2.4bn) for failing to manage its wastewater and treatment works after a previous enforcement case.
Reuters
