World

Trump says Putin got little in return for releasing US teacher Marc Fogel

12 February 2025 - 11:30 By Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose
US President Donald Trump greets released American schoolteacher Marc Fogel, who had been held in Russia since 2021, at the White House in Washington DC on February 11 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

US President Donald Trump called the release of American schoolteacher Marc Fogel a fair deal and said in remarks at the White House Russian President Vladimir Putin got little in return.

Russia released Fogel on Tuesday after an unannounced visit to Moscow by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

