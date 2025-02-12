Trump says Putin got little in return for releasing US teacher Marc Fogel

US President Donald Trump called the release of American schoolteacher Marc Fogel a fair deal and said in remarks at the White House Russian President Vladimir Putin got little in return.
Russia released Fogel on Tuesday after an unannounced visit to Moscow by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.
Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Nathan Howard
